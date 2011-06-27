Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Consumer Reviews
Best Vehicle Driven. Period
Bought CPO 2014 S550 with 49k on odometer. Silent engine, stunning interior and a bunch of safety options. Distronic Plus, Active lane assist, Night Vision along with 360 degree camera makes driving super safe. The active seats are amazing and the 5 different settings for massage are well designed. So refined, so technologically advanced it makes others wanna be MB. Cruise down a darkened highway knowing your vehicle is scanning the distance for humans or large animals, as it maintains the lane and speed all the while a hot stone massage is lowering your stress level. Nothing short of amazing.
- Performance
- Comfort
- Value
1 2 love!
Great to drive, fun to run. Have had 2014 S63 for a little over 1 year, and payments are worth every penny. Cabin is plush, seats are great and handling is applauding considering the vehicle size. All passengers will ride in comfort and the reclining rear seats will put rear passengers to sleep. The only down side is how to leave it parked when other vehicles are available.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Luxury Car til the Warranty Runs Out
I loved this car when the dealer was responsible for fixing the issues that arose but once that warranty ran out and low coolant light came on. WOW. Needed a new radiator. Pretty bad for a 5 year old car with 70,000 miles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Thegreat mzb
Pick it up at factory in Germany. Big savings
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Thegreat mzb
Pick it up at factory in Germany. Big savings
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the S-Class
Related Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles