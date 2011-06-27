Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Consumer Reviews

Best Vehicle Driven. Period Tom D , 02/26/2018 S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Bought CPO 2014 S550 with 49k on odometer. Silent engine, stunning interior and a bunch of safety options. Distronic Plus, Active lane assist, Night Vision along with 360 degree camera makes driving super safe. The active seats are amazing and the 5 different settings for massage are well designed. So refined, so technologically advanced it makes others wanna be MB. Cruise down a darkened highway knowing your vehicle is scanning the distance for humans or large animals, as it maintains the lane and speed all the while a hot stone massage is lowering your stress level. Nothing short of amazing. Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse

1 2 love! Mr. W , 05/31/2018 S63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Great to drive, fun to run. Have had 2014 S63 for a little over 1 year, and payments are worth every penny. Cabin is plush, seats are great and handling is applauding considering the vehicle size. All passengers will ride in comfort and the reclining rear seats will put rear passengers to sleep. The only down side is how to leave it parked when other vehicles are available. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Luxury Car til the Warranty Runs Out JK in Chattanooga , 09/12/2019 S550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I loved this car when the dealer was responsible for fixing the issues that arose but once that warranty ran out and low coolant light came on. WOW. Needed a new radiator. Pretty bad for a 5 year old car with 70,000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Thegreat mzb Theodore , 07/31/2018 S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Pick it up at factory in Germany. Big savings Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse