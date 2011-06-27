Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

This S350 is smooth powerful and fun to drive. I have 6,000 miles on mine and it's the bast car I have ever owned including other Mercedes, Lexus, and Audi models. Interior is well laid out with all controls within easy access. My car gets 37 MPG on the highway and I am averaging over 31 MPG in mixed city and highway driving. 4 Matic works great in the rain or snow as well. This truly an exceptional ride, but be aware of expensive options as they are way over priced.

Miketnsa1 , 01/27/2019 S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

To describe the 2012 S350 Bluetec in a Word: VAULT! Sit behind the wheel and grab the substantial oversized door handle and close the door, you will instantly notice the extreme muting of outside noise, and your eyebrow will raise. When you place your hands on the oversized wooden steering wheel, you'll grin. Because you've never felt a more substantial steering wheel in your life! When you grab the heavy and substantial "Command Controller" you'll think MY GOSH, this thing feels like solid metal. Good Reason...It is! Keep in mind, you still have yet to even start the car...Underway, the butter smooth Bluetec and 7speed feels more like an ultra smooth V12 Jaguar XJS of old. You'll question how a tiny 3.0L V6 could move this 5,000lb tank so effortlessly! It's Air Suspension floats this S Class like a huge Buick Road Master from a different ERA...It's Quite and Smooth like a Lexus LS, except much quieter and much smoother...And @ 40+MPG! (if you set cruise at 60mph) it's simply the best highway cruiser at any price! We thought our 2012 ML350 Bluetec was nice till we drove the S350...Everything in our ML feels cheap now, (switches etc) and what we thought was smooth quiet ride is now unacceptable. We now fully understand why an S Class is 6 figures, and would buy a 2019 S350 Oil Burner Bluetec today if we could!