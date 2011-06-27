  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 S-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all S-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$7,311 - $13,913
Used S-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One sweet ride

FN SIK, 07/03/2007
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This car is absolutely fantastic! Everything about the car exudes quailty and hand built craftsmanship. The touch of the control buttons, the steering, the road grip (with not a hint of body roll at any speed I've traveled so far) The AMG leather is better than in the 600 and the seat comfort is unmatched with almost limitless adjustments. opperating the many features is easy and nearly intuitive through the command control or one of the redundant feature buttons. I havn't been able to pull the 4.5 sec.0-60 times reported, only able to get it to 6.3 (ironic) but I am not a professional driver and haven't managed to time my shifts correctly yet. Either way the car is a blast to drive.

Report Abuse

The S63 is the best combination of comfort and speed in one machine

riosouza, 08/04/2014
14 of 18 people found this review helpful

The S63 is the best combination of comfort and speed in one machine, period. It has so much power on "S" mode that if it wasn't for the traction control it would be hard to keep it straight. It's like being on a Cadillac with the feeling of a high end sports car when you hit the gas pedal. I drive my S63 daily, and the comfort makes me slow down and enjoy the ride. Then when I got an idiot tailgating me, I just hit the gas for few seconds and he disappears on my rear view mirror. If you go for a test drive, you will buy it...

Report Abuse

This car has everything

tallyken, 09/20/2007
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

Is it possible to have luxury, comfort, superb build quality, and safety in one car? Yup! Oh, you want performance too? Well, this is the one to get. I'm comparing the S63 to other cars I've owned: NSX, SL600, 2 Vipers, several Corvettes, S500, SL55 AMG, and the S63 rules.

Report Abuse

Rumbling gas guzzler

Chuck Sutnick, 07/14/2007
8 of 11 people found this review helpful

New for '08, it's exhaust is tuned to rumble. It's too noisy on acceleration, and constantly hums in the rear compartment. I have an '07 S550 which gets 26.6 mpg on the highway. This S63 gets 18 mpg if you keep the speed at 70. Otherwise, mileage drops dramatically. Acceleration is awesome. The car starts out as a jack rabbit and turns into a missle. Before you know it, you're doing 60 mph in a 30 speed zone, and 90 in a 65. The interior is a superb improvement over the last generation. The dash is beautiful. The COMAND has 4 ways to get to a function making it user friendly.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S-Classes for sale

Related Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles