Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

MY FIRST CAR!!!! Miss Price , 07/18/2015 S500 4dr Sedan 21 of 22 people found this review helpful This was a Christmas present to myself- boy what a great first car!!! I love driving it- it is extremely dependable and despite being told not to drive it in the winter I gave it a go with the rear wheel drive, got stuck and was able to get myself out by shifting the gears from reverse to drive(I have a CDL) so I am an excellent driver!!! Anyone thinking of passing this on to a younger sibling it is a wonderful idea - I am so proud of my car and it keeps a young person focused since it's like a baby with constant upkeep... makes you responsible and educates you(foreign and all electric... if the battery goes everything goes). I have to make sure to start it up each winter day if I leave the battery in and run it for about 20 minutes or else pay the price once the battery dies! I RECOMMEND TAKING THE BATTERY OUT WHEN LETTING IT SIT LONG PERIODS OR HAVING IT IN STORAGE SITUATIONS. Other than that guys.... take it from a chick, this vehicle rocks and I love it!!!! Currently have over 200k miles and will keep it... never selling it- just will do upgrades and replacements!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I love Mercedes !!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mercedes Does Not Mean Quality Richard Bailey , 09/17/2006 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Purchased my 2000 S430 as a pre-owned. It had 56,000 miles on it, and the rack & pinion had to be replaced. It also has a high rear-end gear noise between 50 and 60MPH. The driver side sun visor no longer stays in place, and I had to tape it to the roof. There is rear vibration between 60 and 80MPH, though it has new Continental tires balanced by the Mercedes dealer. An A/C sensor failed at 57,000 miles, which caused the unit to freeze up. The CD player has started locking up, though it has been cleaned. Report Abuse

Jaison's review of 2000 S430 highstylinS430 , 12/11/2003 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This car is an escape of daily life. The Airmatic suspension provides a cloudlike ride over bumps and open highways. Having owned a 2000 S430, I have taken many long trips comfortably. However, seats are rock hard but durable for daily use. The S500 has softer Nappa seats (my choice). COMMAND occasionally gives incorrect directions but provides sense of security driving in an unknown area. Bose 10 speaker system provides deep, rich sound. This is a car anyone can enjoy. I've enjoyed this car and will purchase again. Must have options: Xenon lights, cd- changer, Parktronic. Nice options to have: rear sunshade, reclining rear seats, multi-contour seats. Report Abuse

Poor delivery, poor dealership ad wood , 04/19/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Maintenence expense for this car exceeded $10,000 in the first two years. The quality was a disgrace. Major components had to be replaced. Finally found an independent machanic who virtually rebuilt it for us. Now it is a great car. Mercedes should be ashamed of the quality of this car. Report Abuse