Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
Be aware
I've sold my '95 BMW 740i (V8) to save a money on fuel. The real mileage in town just 20 mpg, only 24 mpg on freeway. Don't fall for the 40 mpg lies! Car lacks stop and go power in the city. Auxiliary fan low speed was the reason it ran hot. No cup holders, parts cost fortune, not even close to Bimmers I've had. Car from the 90's, outdated, slow. I lost money on repairs I'll never get back. Hard to re-sell because its unknown and rare model in US.
GREAT CAR!
Bought my S350 Turbodiesel about 2 years ago. Has been a great car! Theres obviously regular maintenance that needs to be done, but other than that a very reliable car. BUT YOU MUST GET ONE WITH A RE-BUILT ENGINE! The W140 Diesels were known to bend rods, mine was rebuilt by mercedes before i bought it so i was lucky. Fuel consumption is good, comfort is great, this car turns heads! I have 2 12 inch subwoofers in the trunk which add to the great bose factory system. I highly recommend this car, but make sure the engines rebuilt :)
Sponsored cars related to the S-Class
Related Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner