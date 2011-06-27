  1. Home
Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

nick, 07/27/2008
I've sold my '95 BMW 740i (V8) to save a money on fuel. The real mileage in town just 20 mpg, only 24 mpg on freeway. Don't fall for the 40 mpg lies! Car lacks stop and go power in the city. Auxiliary fan low speed was the reason it ran hot. No cup holders, parts cost fortune, not even close to Bimmers I've had. Car from the 90's, outdated, slow. I lost money on repairs I'll never get back. Hard to re-sell because its unknown and rare model in US.

GREAT CAR!

ahaq, 01/30/2013
Bought my S350 Turbodiesel about 2 years ago. Has been a great car! Theres obviously regular maintenance that needs to be done, but other than that a very reliable car. BUT YOU MUST GET ONE WITH A RE-BUILT ENGINE! The W140 Diesels were known to bend rods, mine was rebuilt by mercedes before i bought it so i was lucky. Fuel consumption is good, comfort is great, this car turns heads! I have 2 12 inch subwoofers in the trunk which add to the great bose factory system. I highly recommend this car, but make sure the engines rebuilt :)

