Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
A euro touring power wagon.
We bought this car, a 2012 r350 blutec diesel (we bought it with 75k) on it used after a long search for something big enough to haul my tall kids and two dogs comfortably. This car is awesome, we took it out on a long road trip to iowa, nebraska,colorado, wyoming, montana, and the dakotas. We live in Minneapolis St Paul Mn. It doesn't sound like a diesel, it doesn't drive like a truck and doesn't stink like a diesel.The fuel economy is incredible on this big vehicle. Running fast , up and down mountains it pulled 27.6 mpg for the trip.. if we were not driving fast in the 60s it would do in the 29-31 mpg. Going fast 80+mph up and down mountains etc with the ac full blast it did about 26 mpg. handles like a dream. One definitely can feel the size of it. Not clumsy but handles very well at high speed and in tight corners. The torquey diesel did not let me down in the mountains pulled strongly even at 14,000 feet. Back Seats are great, like the air conditioned front seats were nice too. I would buy it again. we paid $16,000 for a very good shape one with 75k miles. excellent vehicle.
