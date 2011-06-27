Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

My Birthday Gift casey65 , 04/21/2014 22 of 24 people found this review helpful We have been in the Benz family since 2001. This is our second ML. We owned the 2002, and traded it in 2008 for C300 "a red hot mama"! We did not know how much we missed the ML until a Chicago winter!!! We traded that "red hot mama" in 2014 for a 2010 certified ML350 with all the bells and whistles. We love everything inside, and out. Another Chicago snow hit, and we didn't miss going anywhere. As a former owner of 3 Volvos, I can feel the safety in the ML350 as I did in those Volvos. Report Abuse

First ML Dwight Mcfarlane , 01/05/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle on Sept.4th 2009. I will admit that I did an extensive study on this vehicle including test driving an 08 and three 06's of this same model and make. I also test drove eight other comparable SUV's of the same size. However, I always went back to the ML because it was just a cut above. The older ML's that I test drove had held up quite well telling me that a new one should be just fine.(including the improvements). Report Abuse

STEER CLEAR OF THE ML350 BLUETEC Reggie , 03/16/2019 ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful this car was purchased used with about 75,000 miles. I purchased a car for $16,000 and it put over $5,000 since then can repair cost the car has a known problem with an oil cooler seal that when it goes will cost you $4,000 to repair. Mercedes has not issued a recall on this but they have notified the dealer. It also has a manifold valve problem which is also a known problem that cost another $4,000. The maintenance cost for this vehicle are outrageous. The vehicle is beautiful carved but beware of all the costs associated when things go wrong! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great SUV for small family Bruce , 03/12/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Turned in 2 months early my leased 07 ML350 and bought a 2010 ML350. It rides better probably because of the wider/larger 20" wheels. Though it's not a race car it has plenty of power and the 6 speed transmission is very smooth. If you don't have the need for a third row set and want top quality that will last this is the SUV. I'm self employed and it qualified for the 3 year accelerated depreciation schedule. (25K this year)! Will be keeping this one for a long time (10 Years?) Report Abuse