Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews
My Birthday Gift
We have been in the Benz family since 2001. This is our second ML. We owned the 2002, and traded it in 2008 for C300 "a red hot mama"! We did not know how much we missed the ML until a Chicago winter!!! We traded that "red hot mama" in 2014 for a 2010 certified ML350 with all the bells and whistles. We love everything inside, and out. Another Chicago snow hit, and we didn't miss going anywhere. As a former owner of 3 Volvos, I can feel the safety in the ML350 as I did in those Volvos.
First ML
I purchased this vehicle on Sept.4th 2009. I will admit that I did an extensive study on this vehicle including test driving an 08 and three 06's of this same model and make. I also test drove eight other comparable SUV's of the same size. However, I always went back to the ML because it was just a cut above. The older ML's that I test drove had held up quite well telling me that a new one should be just fine.(including the improvements).
STEER CLEAR OF THE ML350 BLUETEC
this car was purchased used with about 75,000 miles. I purchased a car for $16,000 and it put over $5,000 since then can repair cost the car has a known problem with an oil cooler seal that when it goes will cost you $4,000 to repair. Mercedes has not issued a recall on this but they have notified the dealer. It also has a manifold valve problem which is also a known problem that cost another $4,000. The maintenance cost for this vehicle are outrageous. The vehicle is beautiful carved but beware of all the costs associated when things go wrong!
Great SUV for small family
Turned in 2 months early my leased 07 ML350 and bought a 2010 ML350. It rides better probably because of the wider/larger 20" wheels. Though it's not a race car it has plenty of power and the 6 speed transmission is very smooth. If you don't have the need for a third row set and want top quality that will last this is the SUV. I'm self employed and it qualified for the 3 year accelerated depreciation schedule. (25K this year)! Will be keeping this one for a long time (10 Years?)
Huge improvement!
I had a 2006 ML 350 with multiple problems. I was interested in a 2010 GL, but just couldn't justify the 85k sticker price with options. I took a 2010 ML350 for a drive and was very surprised at the improvements. The seats are unbelievable, and while everything looks similar to the 2006 model, there are improvements at every level. The ride was always great, especially on the highway, but the 2010 is even more comfortable. The fit and finish is better than any car I have ever owned (previous MB, BMW, etc...)
