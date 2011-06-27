Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews
Great car
I have been owning my 2008 ml350 since three years, 54000 miles on it. Actually it's an enjoyable suv, smooth, very powerful with a good fuel consumption. I can say that the roads where i have been driving it are bad, but the ML can easily deal with it. No real problem to share and great reability from this car. I really love it and advice it to anyone who is searching for a good and solid suv.
2008 MB ML350
Great SUV, with lots of comforts and toys. Solid road handling, good power. Replaced at 65k miles, in 2015: Front Swaybar Suspension Bushings, Front Upper and Lower control arms bushings. New brakes and new tires with alignment. Check power steering leaks at control head and power steering pump. I recommend no air suspension, as it's one less system to maintain. Update at 115k miles (2019): After 4 years of driving, still solid car, still happy with purchase. New brakes in 2015, brake wear is normal and i'm looking at my 2nd brake job likely within the next year. Tire wear is great, still plenty left on the Pirelli Scorpion Verdes i put on in 2015. Major repair was an AC compressor failure. At around 90k miles. Other repairs are minors: Minor repairs included Rear Hatch Power Lock at 100k miles, Centrifugal Oil Seal and Cam Seals at 115k miles, minor seeping at front right differential.
Very nice
We have one without the airmatic setup .Lightens the weight of the ML and eliminates any potential air springs issues in the future. It has blazing acceleration - when launched, even at part throttle, it can feel like you just got rear ended by a truck that forgot to stop. You'd have to see it to believe what cars it can out accelerate on a regular basis. Has a solid yet comfortable ride. Structure is very solid & tough. Engine & exhaust are tuned to be quiet & relaxed, and so don't be expecting high performance sounds. Has been very reliable so far. It's also a very safe SUV with great crash test results. MPG is actually not bad considering this level of power in an SUV package.
Probably not worth the investment
I bought this car new in October 2007. I have general dislikes about this vehicle and the cost of ownership. First, the SUV has 37k miles on it and I am on my 3rd set of tires at $1100 per set (including mounting and balancing). MBUSA says it's due to the weight of the vehicle and that the tires available are soft (whatever you do DO NOT buy Continental 4X4 contacts for this car). Second, there are many, many little things that for a MB are un acceptable like, front defroster only has one setting, which is high, then you need to play the on/off game with it when the windows fog up, the radio does not display the song or artist, the alarm makes no audio sound to indicate it is alarmed, ect
Proud Owner of ML 350
Back in 2008, I test drove Volvo, BMW, Audi, Acura. Finally I chose ML350. I believe in my life I have always made wrong decisions, but I have never regretted my ML350 purchase. Then I bought Audi Q7 2010 for my wife, but somehow it has failed to gain my loyalty. Even after 60,000 miles my MB drives like a newborn. Amazing SUV.
