Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Consumer Reviews

Still alive Still alive , 09/12/2010 33 of 33 people found this review helpful I just replaced my 2003 ML500 with a used 2005 ML500 for one reason only...it fully prtected me, my and dog during a high speed T-bone accident which resulted in a rollover one and half times with a 180 degree spin on it's roof. We all walked away with seat belt bruises which demonstrated the cockpit safety and protection worked well. The 45 MPH crash resulted ion less than 6 inches of body depression at impact. I was almost blind sided but had the instant acceleration to prevent her from hitting my door directly. We had many fine road trips on our 112,000 mile journey with it, reliable and well serviced. I"m happy we found a replacement to keep us safe and on the road.

One of the best cars I've ever owned richgunzusa , 05/24/2015 ML350 AWD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful When I first purchased the car it was used, 2 years old, and already had a whopping 75K miles on it (but It only cost me $20,000 so it was a good deal). A few years later during a routine checkup I had to put $5,000 since the previous owner didnt take care of the car. Ever since that one time $5,000 work (replacing tires, breaks, etc) the car works like a dream. At 125K miles it still runs like a dream. I have been to over 25 states in it. This car handled the mountain roads of Vermont without breaking a sweat, never bogged down in New Mexican deserts, and traversed the shallow streams and rivers in Texas without any problems. No matter the terrain this car can outperform anything else.

Ho-hum RT , 04/13/2008 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I'd have to say that overall I am not that happy with this MB product. It is my first and probably last. The cost cutting features become obvious after the cache of driving a Mercedes wears off. Too many typical MB luxury features were cut out of the "special edition" which would have been more aptly named the "lower class" edition. More enjoyable to own and drive that the comparable ford explorer, but I have also experienced the quick wear of dunlop oem tires and the 25k mile brake job. Should not have to replace ball joint and drive train bearings/valve in under 50k miles. Reliability very disappointing for a $40K plus vehicle. Handling better than expected for a virtual road tank!

2005 ML 350 Special Edition moto , 08/05/2004 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Our 2005 ML350 SUV is great. Love the Special Edition package,navigation system, and park distance option. The interior is roomy. Can't wait to see how it performs in the snow.