Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Consumer Reviews

4.3
57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Still alive

Still alive, 09/12/2010
33 of 33 people found this review helpful

I just replaced my 2003 ML500 with a used 2005 ML500 for one reason only...it fully prtected me, my and dog during a high speed T-bone accident which resulted in a rollover one and half times with a 180 degree spin on it's roof. We all walked away with seat belt bruises which demonstrated the cockpit safety and protection worked well. The 45 MPH crash resulted ion less than 6 inches of body depression at impact. I was almost blind sided but had the instant acceleration to prevent her from hitting my door directly. We had many fine road trips on our 112,000 mile journey with it, reliable and well serviced. I"m happy we found a replacement to keep us safe and on the road.

One of the best cars I've ever owned

richgunzusa, 05/24/2015
ML350 AWD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A)
35 of 37 people found this review helpful

When I first purchased the car it was used, 2 years old, and already had a whopping 75K miles on it (but It only cost me $20,000 so it was a good deal). A few years later during a routine checkup I had to put $5,000 since the previous owner didnt take care of the car. Ever since that one time $5,000 work (replacing tires, breaks, etc) the car works like a dream. At 125K miles it still runs like a dream. I have been to over 25 states in it. This car handled the mountain roads of Vermont without breaking a sweat, never bogged down in New Mexican deserts, and traversed the shallow streams and rivers in Texas without any problems. No matter the terrain this car can outperform anything else.

Ho-hum

RT, 04/13/2008
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I'd have to say that overall I am not that happy with this MB product. It is my first and probably last. The cost cutting features become obvious after the cache of driving a Mercedes wears off. Too many typical MB luxury features were cut out of the "special edition" which would have been more aptly named the "lower class" edition. More enjoyable to own and drive that the comparable ford explorer, but I have also experienced the quick wear of dunlop oem tires and the 25k mile brake job. Should not have to replace ball joint and drive train bearings/valve in under 50k miles. Reliability very disappointing for a $40K plus vehicle. Handling better than expected for a virtual road tank!

2005 ML 350 Special Edition

moto, 08/05/2004
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Our 2005 ML350 SUV is great. Love the Special Edition package,navigation system, and park distance option. The interior is roomy. Can't wait to see how it performs in the snow.

Great SUV

ML500, 12/15/2008
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This has been a wonderful car to own. I've had it for 4 years. I've taken good care of it, and in return it's taken good care of me. I've been looking to move on to my next purchase but have had a difficult time finding something that I like enough to give this one up. The 2005 model year ML was the best looking, particularly the special edition which I have. It was the most distinctive design. MB ruined the ML with the introduction of the 2006 model year that looked almost identical to every other middle sized SUV on the road. From 2006 on, they look like a Kia Sorento, A lexus RX, and every other round bubble SUV on the market. Had one small problem in year 1, a faulty battery.

