Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

2004 ML500 TGI an '04 , 07/20/2010 65 of 65 people found this review helpful It's no secret the early MLs were plagued w/problems. By '04 Merc was trying to win back consumers and my ML was a great value. All the bells and whistles, no defects, price reflected poor reputation and turned out to be a solid performer! From formal outings to hauling kids, lumber, furniture and landscape rock - still looks good as new. Report Abuse

Pushing 160000 miles dancemom23 , 06/20/2015 ML500 AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I enjoy driving this car. It has a lot of power and gets around in the snow and ice really well. We bought this for our daughter 3 years ago, and we've had to replace a water pump, and the brakes, and the tires, of course...but it's dependable and zippy. Does require premium gas. It's a good little car. Report Abuse

Great family car Crocker Highlands , 09/09/2009 13 of 14 people found this review helpful We purchased our ML with 42000 miles as a CPO vehicle nearly two years ago. Since then we've been to the dealership only twice for scheduled maintenance. The car is incredibly dependable, performs well on most surfaces, handles well, and hauls just about anything you can throw at it. We love it and would buy another in a heart beat. Report Abuse

My favorite vehicle in 35 years Denver commuter , 03/08/2010 16 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought my '04 ML350 in june '05 with 18,000 miles on it. I commute about 50 miles per day. I've taken it on about 6 long-distance road trips too. 107,000 miles as of March '10 It is the most comfortable vehicle I've ever owned. Poor MPG (avg. 17.5). Wears out tires every 25,000 mi. Best mechanical reliability I've ever had, despite chronic "clunking" tranny on downshift from day one. I spent $1500 and many dealer visits trying to get that fixed to no avail. Interior plastic skirts around front seats broke early on from pressure of sitting. Coating on all dark exterior metal rapidly deteriorated. I would buy another one if they still made them. Report Abuse