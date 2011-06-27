  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz M-Class
  4. Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
  5. Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 M-Class
5(63%)4(21%)3(10%)2(5%)1(1%)
4.4
134 reviews
Write a review
See all M-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,806 - $3,110
Used M-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...27

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2003 ML350 Inspiration Edition 225k miles and still going strong

sbushue, 06/02/2011
84 of 88 people found this review helpful

Family bought this SUV used back in 2005 and since then put on 175k miles on it. Been extremely reliable. Of course there is the maintenance. However, it is expected with any vehicle. This has now became my vehicle (3rd owner), and am confident it will get to well over 300k. Has handled well on the road, especially on the curves and in the winter time as well.

Report Abuse

164K miles runs like new

Joey, 07/26/2010
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

I have maintained this ML 500 at the dealership since purchase. WOW, the only issue has been brake jobs every 25K miles, a new battery at 100K and of curse oil changes 5k. I take care of it and it has NEVER let me down. My favorite car/SUV ever! maybe, I am lucky but this ML 500 has been bullet proof.

Report Abuse

Can you believe

Joey Martin, 10/25/2010
26 of 27 people found this review helpful

I have owned this ML 500 for 6 yrs and it has a total of 174,000 mi. It has been bullet proof! Yes it's hard on brakes, every 22k mi. Tires depending on brand 30-35K. Mechanically, the only major issue? I just had the dealer install a new power steering pump at 171,000 mi. Wow! Great SUV, the best MB I have ever owned. Why get a new one?

Report Abuse

Liking it!

AC, 06/03/2005
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I bought a used 2003 with low miles and just love the way it handles the road, especially in the rain. The sound system and climate controls are superb.

Report Abuse

Love this SUV, but...

Armani, 05/02/2006
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought this car 5 month ago. I was the second owner. The car was one of the top-notch options-equipped and one of the dream cars you wish to buy. I love this car for the way it handles the road and the luxury you barely find in American cars. Although it was the best car I rode so far, I am thinking of selling it for the sole reason of the gas mileage specially when it comes to $3.50 per gallon. One more thought, When you are driving a Mercedes SUV do not compare the feeling with an S class ride. Got it? It a tough rugged SUV with a Mercedes logo.

Report Abuse
12345...27
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all M-Classes for sale

Related Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles