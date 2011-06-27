Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

2003 ML350 Inspiration Edition 225k miles and still going strong sbushue , 06/02/2011 84 of 88 people found this review helpful Family bought this SUV used back in 2005 and since then put on 175k miles on it. Been extremely reliable. Of course there is the maintenance. However, it is expected with any vehicle. This has now became my vehicle (3rd owner), and am confident it will get to well over 300k. Has handled well on the road, especially on the curves and in the winter time as well. Report Abuse

164K miles runs like new Joey , 07/26/2010 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have maintained this ML 500 at the dealership since purchase. WOW, the only issue has been brake jobs every 25K miles, a new battery at 100K and of curse oil changes 5k. I take care of it and it has NEVER let me down. My favorite car/SUV ever! maybe, I am lucky but this ML 500 has been bullet proof. Report Abuse

Can you believe Joey Martin , 10/25/2010 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I have owned this ML 500 for 6 yrs and it has a total of 174,000 mi. It has been bullet proof! Yes it's hard on brakes, every 22k mi. Tires depending on brand 30-35K. Mechanically, the only major issue? I just had the dealer install a new power steering pump at 171,000 mi. Wow! Great SUV, the best MB I have ever owned. Why get a new one? Report Abuse

Liking it! AC , 06/03/2005 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought a used 2003 with low miles and just love the way it handles the road, especially in the rain. The sound system and climate controls are superb. Report Abuse