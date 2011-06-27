Estimated values
2002 Kia Spectra LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$753
|$1,400
|$1,747
|Clean
|$666
|$1,243
|$1,552
|Average
|$494
|$928
|$1,162
|Rough
|$321
|$613
|$772
Estimated values
2002 Kia Spectra 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$738
|$1,303
|$1,606
|Clean
|$653
|$1,157
|$1,427
|Average
|$484
|$864
|$1,069
|Rough
|$314
|$571
|$710
Estimated values
2002 Kia Spectra LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$732
|$1,325
|$1,644
|Clean
|$648
|$1,176
|$1,460
|Average
|$480
|$878
|$1,093
|Rough
|$312
|$580
|$727
Estimated values
2002 Kia Spectra GS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$690
|$1,295
|$1,620
|Clean
|$611
|$1,150
|$1,439
|Average
|$453
|$859
|$1,077
|Rough
|$294
|$567
|$716
Estimated values
2002 Kia Spectra 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,262
|$1,606
|Clean
|$548
|$1,120
|$1,427
|Average
|$406
|$836
|$1,069
|Rough
|$264
|$553
|$710
Estimated values
2002 Kia Spectra GS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$640
|$1,268
|$1,606
|Clean
|$566
|$1,126
|$1,427
|Average
|$420
|$841
|$1,069
|Rough
|$273
|$555
|$710
Estimated values
2002 Kia Spectra GSX 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$804
|$1,486
|$1,852
|Clean
|$712
|$1,319
|$1,646
|Average
|$527
|$985
|$1,232
|Rough
|$343
|$651
|$819
Estimated values
2002 Kia Spectra GSX 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$754
|$1,401
|$1,749
|Clean
|$667
|$1,244
|$1,554
|Average
|$494
|$929
|$1,164
|Rough
|$321
|$614
|$773