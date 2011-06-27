Estimated values
2016 Kia Soul EV 4dr Wagon (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,578
|$12,470
|$14,489
|Clean
|$10,178
|$12,006
|$13,919
|Average
|$9,377
|$11,077
|$12,778
|Rough
|$8,576
|$10,149
|$11,637
Estimated values
2016 Kia Soul EV + 4dr Wagon (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,211
|$13,107
|$15,139
|Clean
|$10,786
|$12,620
|$14,543
|Average
|$9,937
|$11,644
|$13,352
|Rough
|$9,088
|$10,668
|$12,160
Estimated values
2016 Kia Soul EV e 4dr Wagon (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,644
|$11,604
|$13,686
|Clean
|$9,278
|$11,172
|$13,147
|Average
|$8,548
|$10,308
|$12,070
|Rough
|$7,818
|$9,445
|$10,992