Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Consumer Reviews

Twelve year experience with ML320 Island , 08/10/2010 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I have just traded in my 1999 ML320. We had a rocky relationship but it did last 12 years so it was not all bad. Frankly I loved the basic design, drive and utility of the vehicle. Maintenance was very very expensive and reliability reminded me more of GM than Mercedes. However, it never failed to start except when the battery died every four or five years so it did serve as reliable transport. So many little and bigger things required maintenance however that it was simply not economical to own and would have been cheaper to walk away from four or five years ago than to keep on the road. I finally threw in the town when the transfer case started acting up and repair was over 5 grand

Mercedes boss!! Tristan McCarty , 08/17/2015 ML430 4dr SUV AWD 38 of 40 people found this review helpful I purchased my Mercedes when I was 17 with 53,000 miles on it , I treated it like gold. Servicing it regularly never drove it hard or off road it handles so well and is so comfortable with so much room to haul things. Then I moved to North Carolina I thought about buying a jeep or a truck for the snow and the gravel roads, I thought wrong this Mercedes would climb a tree. as of now living in north Carolina I have driven in over two feet of snow up mountains and never spin out or slide, I now own an ml500 and baby that one, I have been putting my old Benz to the test! I go out every time it snows and drive off road and it never fails, same when I go through hunting trails and mudding even through creeks. I drove it through my local mud sling and made it! I put slightly bigger tires on my baby and I'm up to drive anywhere. I love this car it is truly a Boss with 289256 miles on her!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Buy an ML if you want safety and reliability in AK Sherry , 06/18/2016 ML320 4dr SUV AWD 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Reliable and sure-footed, remarkably good on fuel cross country (27MPG). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

ML is magic on dry or wet roads greglynn , 03/20/2002 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The ML is designed from the ground up to be a superior performing light truck in all weather conditions. My experience to date with the vehicle has been superb. Performance is strong, handling is tight, and traction is amazing on dry or wet surfaces. All Wheel Drive is a *must* in my book. It is part of what makes this vehicle a superior performer. So is the Independant suspension. It seems to get better when you go off road or load the vehicle with passengers or cargo. I drive this car 120 miles day to and from work. I average 80mph on the freeway. This vehicle rocks! It has some design flaws on the interior mostly but these things have been corrected in the 2000-2002 models.