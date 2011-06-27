Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLS-Class SUV
GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$74,295*
Total Cash Price
$55,166
GLS 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$75,781*
Total Cash Price
$56,269
GLS 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$101,784*
Total Cash Price
$75,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GLS-Class SUV GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,825
|Maintenance
|$822
|$1,692
|$4,265
|$1,419
|$1,105
|$9,303
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,221
|$1,880
|$2,027
|$2,183
|$7,311
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,919
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,103
|Financing
|$2,967
|$2,386
|$1,766
|$1,105
|$399
|$8,623
|Depreciation
|$9,629
|$5,600
|$4,927
|$4,368
|$3,920
|$28,444
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,635
|$14,342
|$16,383
|$12,569
|$11,366
|$74,295
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GLS-Class SUV GLS 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,119
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$5,942
|Maintenance
|$838
|$1,726
|$4,350
|$1,447
|$1,127
|$9,489
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,245
|$1,918
|$2,068
|$2,227
|$7,457
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,977
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,165
|Financing
|$3,026
|$2,434
|$1,801
|$1,127
|$407
|$8,795
|Depreciation
|$9,822
|$5,712
|$5,026
|$4,455
|$3,998
|$29,013
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,028
|$14,629
|$16,711
|$12,820
|$11,593
|$75,781
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GLS-Class SUV GLS 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,503
|$1,548
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,980
|Maintenance
|$1,126
|$2,318
|$5,843
|$1,944
|$1,514
|$12,745
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,673
|$2,576
|$2,777
|$2,991
|$10,016
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,999
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,251
|Financing
|$4,065
|$3,269
|$2,419
|$1,514
|$547
|$11,814
|Depreciation
|$13,192
|$7,672
|$6,750
|$5,984
|$5,370
|$38,968
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,900
|$19,649
|$22,445
|$17,220
|$15,571
|$101,784
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 GLS-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class in Virginia is:not available
