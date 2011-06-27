Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

It was such a good lease deal with took two! pete albano , 09/03/2015 GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 41 of 41 people found this review helpful After 5 volvos between the 2 of us, and a Land Rover, VW and Honda in between and with Volvo's reluctance to negotiate their high leases, the MB 2015 GLK AWD was not only refreshing but the most luxurious riding vehicle we have owned to date! Edmunds is right, this car is solid, over 4,000 pounds in weight, holds the road and with an an engine you cannot hear. The acceleration has no turbo lag and we are spoiled with the quiet, smooth ride and the engine's effortless changing of gears we cannot hear or feel it. (Take that volvo and VW) I am 6'1 215 male athletic build, front seats are comfy, head room we love, harder to find cars with expansive head room. The AWD will be much appreciated in the harsh Minnesota winters. The safety mechanisms are second to none. Plus knee airbags for the driver! The 19 inch tires plant you firmly on the pavement but don't be fooled, this baby can get up and GO! We are in love with the engine's power for highway driving. Truly this is luxury at its best. Volvo's are nice, but Benz is superb! The best thing about both our 2015 GLK's are the lease rates. MB leases it's demo's (take note Volvo, thank you for rejecting my off on your 2015 Volvo xc70 demo which after my offer sat on the lot for 3 months!) My GLK is red, black leather no sunroof or manual gate but everything else. $329 month 2 year lease 7500 a year (yeah we dont' drive much) My partner, 2015 GLK white, tan leather, wood dash, dual sunroof and power gate $350 a month 2 year lease 7500 a year. It was $3k down on EACH vehicle, hefty, but leasing costs. We look forward to the redesign and re badging the 2016 GLC and look forward to a long long long relationship with MB. (take that Volvo!) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

So Far So Good.... David H , 08/06/2015 GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful We have 7000 miles on our 2015 GLK350 now and so far it's been outstanding. Mercedes quality is evident in this car with no squeaks, rattles, even on the bumpiest of roads. Engine is powerful for its class. The Eco mode where the engine shuts off after a minute at lights is a great invention. Just lift off the brake pedal and it instantly starts back up with no lag time. My only complaint is that the engine has a slightly rattly sound that reminds me a bit of a diesel, but that's really nit picking at this point. Transmission is seamless, almost electric engine smooth! Interior is outstandingly sharp. My wife picked this car at the dealership for this feature. Very tastefully done (we got the dark wood with aluminium trim). Despite our toddler flinging his milk bottles and turning the back of the car into a white splattered version of a murder scene, everything simply wiped off with a wet rag. Seats are comfy yet firm. The suspension is a bit more firm than I prefer but I also appreciate the confidence the firmness inspires. Definitely more sports car feeling than an SUV (evident in it's shared C-Class platform). Now the gripes: - During a rain storm, you're sure to get a bit of a drenching when you open the back doors. The rear rain gutters are ineffective. - The turn signal stalk is always hidden behind the main stalk so you're accidentally turning on the wipers instead of the blinker. - For such a wide vehicle, it sure has little interior space. Our E-Class wagon is narrower yet holds 3 to 4 times as much stuff! Overall, we love this car. It's my wife's main car while I drive our E-Class Wagon. Both cars feel very different and it's hard to tell which one I prefer....

Great Mini SUV MJMROVER , 12/21/2016 GLK 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful We've had our GLK for 5 months now and love it! Our other vehicle is a Land Rover LR3 (also an amazing vehicle!!), so we didn't need another large SUV, but still loved the practicality of a SUV design. The GLK replaced our 2004 Lexus RX330. Don't let the GLK's timid design fool you. The 302HP and German suspension makes this car fun to drive. It's main CON would be the rear seat space and storage space. Another four inches would have made a huge improvement. I have not experienced any of the wind noise that some complain about. Overall, very happy with our purchase. Update: Had the car 2 1/2 years now. Still love it. So solid on the road. No mechanical issues yet. The wife was rear-ended about a year ago in it. The car was amazingly strong. Held up well and she had no injuries.

Smoth ride, wind noise, slow rain wiper jennifer , 03/12/2016 GLK350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 30 of 34 people found this review helpful This car ride very smoothly, but like the other reviewer, my GLK350 also has wind noise. And it's always in the passenger front side. I took it in to the dealer and they had the window shield replaced. The situation still not improved. I didn't hear that noise when I drove Avalon or any other verticals. It was raining really hard today and my rain wipers weren't fast enough for me to see the road, this were never happen in my past with the other cars. I will not buy this car again. * Correction: Dealer replaced windshield seal at first (did not work). Finally they replaced the front windshield glass, that got rid of the annoying wind noise.