Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

4.4
5 reviews
List Price Range
$20,995 - $21,750
Pros
Alive after getting hit head on

Peter, 08/21/2018
GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
44 of 46 people found this review helpful

I am very picky. I chose this smallish suv after a ton of research. I'm here today because of the safety built into these machines. They are very well built. I got the cheaper navigation (which I never use anyways) and would have spent the money had I known that it was not that great. The performance and handling are great. I have owned an ML as well and believe this is a far better unit. Anyone interested should drive it of course. I am a hard critic and demand a solid ride, smooth acceleration etc... This GLK-diesel is it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Solid little trucklette

633ca, 03/27/2015
GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
77 of 88 people found this review helpful

I wanted a vehicle that was small enough to fit in my garage, has strong towing capability for its size, can handle snow and some dirt roads. The GLK250 was at the high end of the price range I was considering, but the build quality reflects the price. Great seats, great engine, great transmission. Minus points: Small cargo area (but if the vehicle was longer it wouldn't fit in my garage). Upright windshield results in a bit of wind noise. Handling feels "heavy" at first but you get used to it and at German-type highway speeds (above 80 mph) it seems tuned just right.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
My little run around SUV

Donna Brazill, 10/17/2015
GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
24 of 33 people found this review helpful

I traded this to a GLC......mistake. GLK ended up being a little too small and GLC was in the shop 5 times in 6 months. Moved to a Lexus which is what I would have expected from Mercedes as far as comfort and value.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Baby Benz SUV

Robert Socha, 10/06/2017
GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
10 of 17 people found this review helpful

Looked at this as needed something good on gas as switched from Telecommuter to having to go into an Office. The estimated mpg of 24-33 with combine 29mpg very attractive. Also, wanted AWD and the higher sitting position. Unfortunately, vehicle is not made for a taller person (I'm 6'3"). I Could not find a comfortable driving position even with all the adjustments. Barely could get in/out of backseats as the rear doors are small and do not open that far. The dashboard/instrument cluster color combination of Silver/Gold/White made it extremely difficult to see the numbers on the gauges. Overall, the vehicle was just too small for me and my family of 5.

Safety
Performance
Comfort
Best vehicle I’ve ever owned.

Raymond , 01/28/2020
GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great two person vehicle or great for a couple with young children due to small backseat. Great transferable warranty. I’ve had the car since new and never needed anything except annual service. I recommend this vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
