2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$55,700
Compare dealer price quotes
So far so good
Sam Kline, 01/29/2019
GLE 400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful
After driving Acura MDX and Lexus RX 350 for the last few years, decided to give a MB a try. Feels more comfortable, and quieter inside the cabin. Nav. screen is a lot smaller than Lexus, and I miss the speed limit assistance I was used to with Lexus, which my MB didn’t come with. MB definitely has more power than my previous cars, handles pretty nice, Harmon K stereo is better than Mark Levinson. Still getting used to all the tech stuff so it is too early to judge, overall pretty happy, looked at BMW 5x it had more tech stuff but was way more expensive, with discount MB was about $9k cheaper
Report Abuse
