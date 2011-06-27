2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
GLE-Class SUV
GLE 400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$77,413*
Total Cash Price
$56,177
AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$78,961*
Total Cash Price
$57,301
AMG GLE 63 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$106,056*
Total Cash Price
$76,962
AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$109,152*
Total Cash Price
$79,210
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLE-Class SUV GLE 400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,014
|$1,050
|$1,087
|$1,125
|$5,256
|Maintenance
|$477
|$1,452
|$923
|$4,256
|$2,130
|$9,238
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,286
|$1,977
|$3,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,292
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,476
|Financing
|$3,021
|$2,430
|$1,798
|$1,126
|$407
|$8,782
|Depreciation
|$12,392
|$7,046
|$5,756
|$6,455
|$5,639
|$37,288
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,255
|$14,143
|$11,793
|$16,543
|$13,679
|$77,413
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLE-Class SUV AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,034
|$1,071
|$1,109
|$1,148
|$5,361
|Maintenance
|$487
|$1,481
|$941
|$4,341
|$2,173
|$9,423
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,312
|$2,017
|$3,328
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,338
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,526
|Financing
|$3,081
|$2,479
|$1,834
|$1,149
|$415
|$8,958
|Depreciation
|$12,640
|$7,187
|$5,871
|$6,584
|$5,752
|$38,034
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,333
|$2,402
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,680
|$14,426
|$12,029
|$16,874
|$13,953
|$78,961
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLE-Class SUV AMG GLE 63 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,343
|$1,389
|$1,439
|$1,489
|$1,541
|$7,201
|Maintenance
|$653
|$1,989
|$1,265
|$5,831
|$2,918
|$12,656
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,762
|$2,708
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,140
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,392
|Financing
|$4,139
|$3,329
|$2,463
|$1,543
|$558
|$12,031
|Depreciation
|$16,977
|$9,653
|$7,886
|$8,843
|$7,725
|$51,085
|Fuel
|$2,867
|$2,952
|$3,041
|$3,133
|$3,226
|$15,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,119
|$19,376
|$16,156
|$22,664
|$18,740
|$106,056
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLE-Class SUV AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,382
|$1,430
|$1,481
|$1,533
|$1,586
|$7,411
|Maintenance
|$673
|$2,047
|$1,301
|$6,001
|$3,003
|$13,026
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,813
|$2,788
|$4,601
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,232
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,491
|Financing
|$4,260
|$3,426
|$2,535
|$1,588
|$574
|$12,383
|Depreciation
|$17,473
|$9,935
|$8,116
|$9,102
|$7,951
|$52,576
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,039
|$3,130
|$3,225
|$3,321
|$15,665
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,970
|$19,942
|$16,628
|$23,326
|$19,287
|$109,152
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 GLE-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class in Virginia is:not available
