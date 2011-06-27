2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Consumer Reviews
Monster on the road that everyone try to catch
I Have GLE 43 coupe, what a wonderful style, tons of torque. The car has wonderful acceleration. I feel like I have 3 different cars all together in one car, thats because when you put the car on comfort mode it is completely different car than when you put on sport, or sport plus. When you put the car on sport plus it is insane crazy acceleration with great handling. I love it, nothing better than this car. It has great room, everyday use, with amazing beautiful style that catch everyone eyes.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
So far so good
After driving Acura MDX and Lexus RX 350 for the last few years, decided to give a MB a try. Feels more comfortable, and quieter inside the cabin. Nav. screen is a lot smaller than Lexus, and I miss the speed limit assistance I was used to with Lexus, which my MB didn’t come with. MB definitely has more power than my previous cars, handles pretty nice, Harmon K stereo is better than Mark Levinson. Still getting used to all the tech stuff so it is too early to judge, overall pretty happy, looked at BMW 5x it had more tech stuff but was way more expensive, with discount MB was about $9k cheaper
Sponsored cars related to the GLE-Class
Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020