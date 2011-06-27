  1. Home
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Consumer Reviews

4.5
2 reviews
Monster on the road that everyone try to catch

Marco, 05/01/2019
AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
I Have GLE 43 coupe, what a wonderful style, tons of torque. The car has wonderful acceleration. I feel like I have 3 different cars all together in one car, thats because when you put the car on comfort mode it is completely different car than when you put on sport, or sport plus. When you put the car on sport plus it is insane crazy acceleration with great handling. I love it, nothing better than this car. It has great room, everyday use, with amazing beautiful style that catch everyone eyes.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Reliability
Value
So far so good

Sam Kline, 01/29/2019
GLE 400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
After driving Acura MDX and Lexus RX 350 for the last few years, decided to give a MB a try. Feels more comfortable, and quieter inside the cabin. Nav. screen is a lot smaller than Lexus, and I miss the speed limit assistance I was used to with Lexus, which my MB didn’t come with. MB definitely has more power than my previous cars, handles pretty nice, Harmon K stereo is better than Mark Levinson. Still getting used to all the tech stuff so it is too early to judge, overall pretty happy, looked at BMW 5x it had more tech stuff but was way more expensive, with discount MB was about $9k cheaper

