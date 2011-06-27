Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV Consumer Reviews
lux vehicle with the dim headlights
The standard halogen headlights on this vehicle are horrible. very very dim. Toyota corolla come with the new HID/LED headlight system leaving this lux vehicle in the dark. everything else about the vehicle seems great so far.
Moving to Luxury
I have personally driven Toyota 4-Runners for 20+ years. I finally decided I wanted something a little more upscale with an emphasis on comfort. It rides like a dream and the ability to select between driving and riding modes is fun and reasonable. I pretty much stay in comfort mode but get inclined at times to switch to sport mode when I want to connect to the road. Apple CarPlay and Surround View Cameras add to the versatility and convenience of this great vehicle. I have an advanced degree (as my wife says “over-educated) I love all the electronic and vehicle gizmo’s and gadgets. They make this vehicle safer, interesting and down right fun. I got mine in Lunar Blue with the two-tone expresso interior. It stands out from the usual black, white and silver ones that represent 80% of the ones I see. At this price point I get the colors I want, not what are in the lot. My wife did the same thing with her red GLK. Bottom line: Could not be happier my last 4-Runner was traded in after 11 years and 225,000 miles. After 5,000 miles I think I might try for another 11 year adventure.
Mercedes Mamma
The comfort (sound/quiet) is superior to any car I’ve owned. I am not happy with the electronics as they take a while to get accustomed to and as Edmonds stated, the appleplay is nice but Mercedes steers clear of any touch screen for automotives due to potential liability issues I’m sure. The voice control is not great...lags & cuts off, still trying to figure this one out. The great news is these cars are rock solid and safe! I was hit directly in the side in downtown Dallas drivers side of vehicle with no injuries at 30 mph impact from an F-150 truck. Costly repair at 40k but kept me safe!!
Only the best....
Needed a "four-season" car, will have to wait what winter will bring since I purchased vehicle in late Spring of 2018. Only complaint I have is the fuzzy navigation system. All in all, Ilike the car and am happy with my purchase. The interior is very nice and comfortable. Would buy it again.
Nice driving safe suv for my wife and kids
Traded minivan in to get safe family hauler for my wife. She loves the commanding view of the road. This Mercedes Benz rides and handles great and is very comfortable for my family. Plenty of space for kids baseball gear and family outings. Mercedes-Benz dealer was excellent to work with and treats you like a honored guest.
