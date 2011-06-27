Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

lux vehicle with the dim headlights Charles Williams , 01/15/2019 GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The standard halogen headlights on this vehicle are horrible. very very dim. Toyota corolla come with the new HID/LED headlight system leaving this lux vehicle in the dark. everything else about the vehicle seems great so far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Moving to Luxury Jon , 04/30/2018 GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful I have personally driven Toyota 4-Runners for 20+ years. I finally decided I wanted something a little more upscale with an emphasis on comfort. It rides like a dream and the ability to select between driving and riding modes is fun and reasonable. I pretty much stay in comfort mode but get inclined at times to switch to sport mode when I want to connect to the road. Apple CarPlay and Surround View Cameras add to the versatility and convenience of this great vehicle. I have an advanced degree (as my wife says “over-educated) I love all the electronic and vehicle gizmo’s and gadgets. They make this vehicle safer, interesting and down right fun. I got mine in Lunar Blue with the two-tone expresso interior. It stands out from the usual black, white and silver ones that represent 80% of the ones I see. At this price point I get the colors I want, not what are in the lot. My wife did the same thing with her red GLK. Bottom line: Could not be happier my last 4-Runner was traded in after 11 years and 225,000 miles. After 5,000 miles I think I might try for another 11 year adventure. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mercedes Mamma Janet Williams Leon , 04/02/2019 GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The comfort (sound/quiet) is superior to any car I’ve owned. I am not happy with the electronics as they take a while to get accustomed to and as Edmonds stated, the appleplay is nice but Mercedes steers clear of any touch screen for automotives due to potential liability issues I’m sure. The voice control is not great...lags & cuts off, still trying to figure this one out. The great news is these cars are rock solid and safe! I was hit directly in the side in downtown Dallas drivers side of vehicle with no injuries at 30 mph impact from an F-150 truck. Costly repair at 40k but kept me safe!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Only the best.... K. Wombacher , 11/17/2018 GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Needed a "four-season" car, will have to wait what winter will bring since I purchased vehicle in late Spring of 2018. Only complaint I have is the fuzzy navigation system. All in all, Ilike the car and am happy with my purchase. The interior is very nice and comfortable. Would buy it again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse