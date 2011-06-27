Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews

Frankreaper85 , 10/20/2019 AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Wow is all I can say. Powerful fast great car like hsndling. Amazing sound system and impressive. If your easy on the gas pedsl it immitates a luxury car well witj a nice little v8 rumble. Will gladly cruise sll day in mercedes like comfort. Hit the go pedal and wave goodbye ro most sports cars. This is my 5th meeceses suv 1st GLE and im going to trade this one in for a new one soon. Ok gase mileage but ita ro be exowctwd. Features easy ro use. Easy ro park in tight spaces and the great thing is it can go off road quite well. Mine has 220k miles as i deive about 80k a year for work. As a used car its a peeformance bargain.