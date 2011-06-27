  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
  4. Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
  5. Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 GLE-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all GLE-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$23,222 - $27,448
Used GLE-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

GLE 63 yeah best of many worlds!!!!!!

Frankreaper85, 10/20/2019
AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Wow is all I can say. Powerful fast great car like hsndling. Amazing sound system and impressive. If your easy on the gas pedsl it immitates a luxury car well witj a nice little v8 rumble. Will gladly cruise sll day in mercedes like comfort. Hit the go pedal and wave goodbye ro most sports cars. This is my 5th meeceses suv 1st GLE and im going to trade this one in for a new one soon. Ok gase mileage but ita ro be exowctwd. Features easy ro use. Easy ro park in tight spaces and the great thing is it can go off road quite well. Mine has 220k miles as i deive about 80k a year for work. As a used car its a peeformance bargain.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all GLE-Classes for sale

Related Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles