Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews
GLE 63 yeah best of many worlds!!!!!!
Frankreaper85, 10/20/2019
AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Wow is all I can say. Powerful fast great car like hsndling. Amazing sound system and impressive. If your easy on the gas pedsl it immitates a luxury car well witj a nice little v8 rumble. Will gladly cruise sll day in mercedes like comfort. Hit the go pedal and wave goodbye ro most sports cars. This is my 5th meeceses suv 1st GLE and im going to trade this one in for a new one soon. Ok gase mileage but ita ro be exowctwd. Features easy ro use. Easy ro park in tight spaces and the great thing is it can go off road quite well. Mine has 220k miles as i deive about 80k a year for work. As a used car its a peeformance bargain.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the GLE-Class
Related Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner