2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLC-Class SUV
GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$66,345*
Total Cash Price
$50,626
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$65,044*
Total Cash Price
$49,633
AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$89,110*
Total Cash Price
$67,997
AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$91,712*
Total Cash Price
$69,983
GLC 350e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
True Cost to Own
$89,761*
Total Cash Price
$68,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GLC-Class SUV GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,053
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,167
|$5,453
|Maintenance
|$311
|$1,122
|$1,035
|$3,009
|$2,616
|$8,094
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,312
|$2,017
|$3,328
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,068
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,235
|Financing
|$2,722
|$2,190
|$1,621
|$1,014
|$367
|$7,914
|Depreciation
|$11,021
|$5,338
|$4,359
|$4,889
|$4,271
|$29,878
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,918
|$11,576
|$10,034
|$13,335
|$12,482
|$66,345
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GLC-Class SUV GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,032
|$1,068
|$1,105
|$1,144
|$5,346
|Maintenance
|$305
|$1,100
|$1,015
|$2,950
|$2,565
|$7,935
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,286
|$1,977
|$3,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,027
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,191
|Financing
|$2,669
|$2,147
|$1,589
|$994
|$360
|$7,759
|Depreciation
|$10,805
|$5,233
|$4,274
|$4,793
|$4,187
|$29,292
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,547
|$11,349
|$9,837
|$13,074
|$12,237
|$65,044
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GLC-Class SUV AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,366
|$1,414
|$1,463
|$1,514
|$1,567
|$7,324
|Maintenance
|$418
|$1,507
|$1,391
|$4,042
|$3,514
|$10,871
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,762
|$2,708
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,777
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,002
|Financing
|$3,657
|$2,941
|$2,177
|$1,362
|$493
|$10,630
|Depreciation
|$14,803
|$7,169
|$5,855
|$6,566
|$5,736
|$40,130
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,409
|$15,548
|$13,477
|$17,911
|$16,765
|$89,110
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GLC-Class SUV AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,406
|$1,455
|$1,506
|$1,558
|$1,613
|$7,538
|Maintenance
|$430
|$1,551
|$1,431
|$4,160
|$3,617
|$11,188
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,813
|$2,788
|$4,601
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,858
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,089
|Financing
|$3,763
|$3,027
|$2,240
|$1,402
|$508
|$10,940
|Depreciation
|$15,235
|$7,379
|$6,026
|$6,758
|$5,904
|$41,302
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,151
|$16,002
|$13,870
|$18,434
|$17,254
|$91,712
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GLC-Class SUV GLC 350e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,376
|$1,424
|$1,474
|$1,525
|$1,579
|$7,377
|Maintenance
|$421
|$1,518
|$1,401
|$4,071
|$3,540
|$10,950
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,775
|$2,728
|$4,503
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,797
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,024
|Financing
|$3,683
|$2,963
|$2,193
|$1,372
|$497
|$10,707
|Depreciation
|$14,911
|$7,222
|$5,898
|$6,614
|$5,778
|$40,423
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,595
|$15,662
|$13,575
|$18,042
|$16,887
|$89,761
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 GLC-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class in Virginia is:not available
Legal
