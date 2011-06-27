2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Jode , 08/22/2019 GLC 350e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)

It’s a bad decision to buy this GLE350e , I park my GLC and go the the bank I leave the 2 keys w/ my wife and after 5 minutes if shut off and no reason too do that can some one let me no if they have the same issue?