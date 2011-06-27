Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG® GLC 63 Consumer Reviews

Alan C , 09/12/2018 AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

22 of 26 people found this review helpful

I ordered this car last year and took possession of it on April 26th. I spent over $100,000.00 on this car. I paid an extra $15,000 for the prepaid maintenance and extended warranty. I took it easy during the break in period. On my driveway the automatic parking brake does not disengage on multiple attempts almost every time I drive the car. I intermittently experience delays in the acceleration while trying to step on it, mainly from a dead stop, but also a few times when it is in second and third gear. The real deal breaker was this car leaving me stranded in the middle of nowhere. A major engineering flaw leaves the the radiator completely unprotected allowing road debris to penetrate the radiator. My lower radiator completely drained of coolant left my new car overheated on the side of the road. The dealership that my car was towed to verified the issues with acceleration and the parking brake. The dealer I purchased it from said they can’t duplicate the issues. While driving with one of their mechanics, he told me that my car drives better than the other two that the other purchasers have brought in with issues and that the cars have to be trained to drive properly. The AMG guy that I purchased the car from let me know that they have to bring extra radiators when having their track days with the GT’s because of the same engineering problem. The dealership has offered me $23,000 less than what I paid for it. They acted like they were doing me a favor when replacing the radiator because design flaws are not covered by warranty.