Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

My first luxury car is a winner Cathy G , 01/30/2017 GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I mostly love my Mercedes GLC300. It's quiet, solid, powerful and drives like a dream. You can feel the quality of this car as soon as you get inside. The interior is beautiful and the controls are all at your fingertips, this car is built for safety! I love that my car is a WI FI hotspot and that I can access all sorts of apps without getting out my phone, such as gas prices, Yelp, parking, etc. The Nav system works great. A couple of things to be aware of...premium gas only. I knew this going in, but I didn't realize how much premium costs over regular and how much the prices vary from gas station to gas station. Also, I went from a hybrid sedan to this, so MPG was also a lot different. My gas pricing app gets a workout. Also, and this actually bugs me, when I use remote start, I can't program it to remember my previous settings such as heated seats, heated steering wheel, defrost, etc. It will only remember the climate control. Come on, Mercedes, even Jeeps have this feature. Overall, though, I am very pleased with this purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

60,000 miles and GLC300 4Matic still has issues Menauhant , 02/16/2018 GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful UPDATE 1/27/2019: MB finally got the brake squeal fixed unbelievable that it took over 2 years to figure it out. Six months after they finally repaired them the rear brakes had to be completely replaced. This had nothing to do with the squeal problem. I was surprised that a car that had been serviced at the dealer every 10K miles would need a complete brake job and not just need the brake pads to be replaced. This cost me a $1000+. Last time in for service 40K miles they also had to reprogram the transmission when I was stopping I would get a thump from the transmission. Supposedly this software adjustment solved the problem, I am not convinced. I replaced the tires with non run flat tires, car handles differently but it is totally quiet. My opinion of the car is still that it has a good ride plenty of seating space and is very comfortable. Gas mileage is great. Would I buy it again? Probably not, planning on going back to Volvo. The car is great, good ride and was quite until we hit 20K miles. The road noise is so loud that the dealer was ready to replace a rear wheel bearing. As it turns out the tires are the cause of the noise. Problem is the tires still have more than 1/2 the tread and should not need to be replaced. I am told that this is a characteristic of run flat tires, wish I knew that when I bought the car as I didn't plan on having to buy new tires every two years. The main issue that I have with this car is the rear break squeal particularly in cold weather. This has been going on since day one yes it was delivered with this noise. Dealer and MB USA told me that they would have a fix. Six months later the dealer did the factory authorized repair. Then they did it again five months later and guess what after 1K miles the brake squeal when backing up is squealing again. One night I left the car outside and the temp overnight got down to 2 degrees. When I went to move the car all brakes squealed. I am getting the feeling that MB plans on eventually telling me that the problem is out of warranty and go take a hike. How is it possible to sell a car with a known issue and then not fix it! I will buy an MB again but not this model and before I do I will check out all known issues. 50000 update the last brake update did not solve the cold weather reverse squeal. The $1000 rear brakes that I paid for fixed the rear brake squeal. Front brake pads were an older revision and still squealed. To fix this it cost me $845. The rotors were also badly burned (why ?) The fix for the front brake squeal was to change the pads to the latest revision that matched the rear pads. 60,000mile update 1/29/2020 Trim around center console glove box is peeling. Transmission is beginning rough shifting, this may be a software adjustment as I had an issue before and that was the fix. Brakes are fixed but as I said before MB did not fully cover the charge even though they knew the car and the model had this issue. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Well built with loads of safety features Jacob Secor , 12/13/2016 GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I bought the vehicle with the top premium package and parking assist - glad I did! Lots of convenience features but most important is the overall safety of the vehicle. Sure, it is more expensive than similar sized vehicles but the fit and finish plus the engineering are well worth the extra cost. After owning the car for near;y 2 years, I continue to be impressed with its features and reliability Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

First Merc Venkat , 02/19/2017 GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 34 of 37 people found this review helpful The car overall feels great. The most impressive thing is the economy of the 240 bhp vehicle. It gives an impressive 28 on highway. (when mostly driven on Comfort mode/Eco mode, Sport gives around 24-25). Eco rarely gives 30 plus too if weather is conducive and above 50F. Interior comfort and appeal is very good. Exterior styling is superb.Cold climate package is excellent. Noise reduction is optimal. Acceleration is more than enough when merging (acceleration at the signals might be a damp slow because of the 9 gear shifts, but again if u pump the gas pedal lil hard it will zoom). Learning curve with COMAND will take time. The touch sensitivity of the pad is not that great or accurate. It does sense the handwriting but to enter the whole address that way is a chore. The knob is much better to enter the address (Using mbrace app is even faster). Navigation is very well organized and the voice instructions are very clear and crisp. Couple of major let downs-- 1.GLC does not have any integration to read out text messages automatically (was disappointed as even non premium cars have it, my old corolla had it). It doesn't even display the message automatically unless you click the messaging app through the touch pad. 2.We are not given the option to change the music track with the steering wheel controls--another major let down. 3. Self parking feature--Probably the most useless feature in the car and would not advise anybody to waste $$ on it. It does not detect any parking space or parking lines. I have the car for about 14 months and not even once did it notify that its sensing a parking area. I liked the car overall very much but don't let the base price fool you. For 39k I don't think you'll get anything other than automatic windows. Even at 60k we din have the lane departure, and few other functions. The refinement and smoothness that I am seeing now in Aug 2018 still resembles that of a new car!! Still going strong Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value