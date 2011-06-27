2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 63 S Consumer Reviews

Adrian , 04/12/2020 AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

An amazing vehicle, incredible power, comfort and technology all combined together. Best car I've ever owned and I've had a Porsche 911, Audi RS 5 and Range Rover Sport SVR. This is a different league and I'm happy I pulled the trigger after months of research. If you can afford it, do it!