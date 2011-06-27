2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

S Kukuris , 05/04/2020 GLB 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM)

For a smaller SUV, we found the GLB to offer plenty of elbow room, with ample passenger and cargo space. We didn't need the 3rd row, so we don't have to worry about sacrificing cargo capacity. The base model doesn't include some basic features, such as a garage door opener, enhanced interior ambient lighting, or a heated steering wheel, but we don't feel short-changed at all. We still have heated seats and plenty of options in our particular vehicle to meet our needs. The 4matic is a MUST in Colorado, so that was an upgrade we couldn't do without. The turbo acceleration is very noticeable, and every mode handles exceptionally well. As first-time MB owners, we are very pleased with the GLB!