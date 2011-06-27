  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
  4. 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
  5. 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 GLB-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all GLB-Classes for sale
MSRP Starting at
$36,600
Save as much as $3,687
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

More room than expected

S Kukuris, 05/04/2020
GLB 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM)
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

For a smaller SUV, we found the GLB to offer plenty of elbow room, with ample passenger and cargo space. We didn't need the 3rd row, so we don't have to worry about sacrificing cargo capacity. The base model doesn't include some basic features, such as a garage door opener, enhanced interior ambient lighting, or a heated steering wheel, but we don't feel short-changed at all. We still have heated seats and plenty of options in our particular vehicle to meet our needs. The 4matic is a MUST in Colorado, so that was an upgrade we couldn't do without. The turbo acceleration is very noticeable, and every mode handles exceptionally well. As first-time MB owners, we are very pleased with the GLB!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Very nice

Diana Mann, 05/17/2020
GLB 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM)
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is everything I was looking for. I looked at many vehicles and I feel this one was the nicest for the price.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Very nice SUV

Diana Mann, 05/19/2020
GLB 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM)
8 of 12 people found this review helpful

This is the best SUV I have ever purchased.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all GLB-Classes for sale

Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars