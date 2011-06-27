2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class SUV Consumer Reviews
More room than expected
For a smaller SUV, we found the GLB to offer plenty of elbow room, with ample passenger and cargo space. We didn't need the 3rd row, so we don't have to worry about sacrificing cargo capacity. The base model doesn't include some basic features, such as a garage door opener, enhanced interior ambient lighting, or a heated steering wheel, but we don't feel short-changed at all. We still have heated seats and plenty of options in our particular vehicle to meet our needs. The 4matic is a MUST in Colorado, so that was an upgrade we couldn't do without. The turbo acceleration is very noticeable, and every mode handles exceptionally well. As first-time MB owners, we are very pleased with the GLB!
Very nice
This vehicle is everything I was looking for. I looked at many vehicles and I feel this one was the nicest for the price.
Very nice SUV
This is the best SUV I have ever purchased.
