Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

3rd GL. Still an impressive vehicle Bill L. , 01/16/2018 GL 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 37 of 40 people found this review helpful This is our 3rd GL. We have owned a 2007 GL450, a 2011 GL550 and now a 2015 GL450. Each time we have test driven other vehicles and ended up back at the Mercedes dealer. PROs: Real 7 adult capacity - The back seat is a little of a climb but it can comfortably seat 2 reasonably sized adults for moderate distances. Drives less "trucky" that the truck-based SUVs - This is a unibody and therefore is not built on a truck frame. That allows for lower ride height and more stable feeling SUV with a lower lift height to put stuff in the back. Decent power and ride - This is a change from the old V8s and is a little more slow to respond when accelerating from a moderate pace (the old V8s were quicker) but it is still very reasonable for a vehicle this size. It is also a great highway cruiser with comfortable seats and non-fatiguing driving position. Many safety gizmos available - Lane departure warning, front impact warning, blind spot monitoring, automatic high beams, headlights that follow the curves all make for a safer ride. Interior - Although the electronics are not the best the interior is pretty darn nice. Leather wrapped dash, doors, real wood and solid overall feel to the controls and buttons. CONS: Expensive to fix/maintain - MB is one of the more expensive models to maintain. Just a fact. New sets of brakes/rotors every 30-40K miles, general maintenance in the $300-$500 range and this isn't a cheap car to own. Add in that it requires Premium Unleaded and this isn't a cheap vehicle Transmission can range from smooth to harsh - Usually, it shifts very smoothly but every once in a while it will hard upshift/downshift. All 3 I have owned have done this. It never inspired confidence but I ran my last one to 144K miles and it was still going strong when I traded it. Electronics are only ok - Nothing overly exciting about the NAV or Command system as a whole. It works but is a little clunky and low resolution. Summary: Safe, comfortable vehicle that performs well and feels like a luxury vehicle. Electronics are only okay and your wallet/pocketbook won't be thrilled but for some people that extra cost is worth it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent 7 seat luxury SUV with nice & improved features h82bl8 , 09/22/2014 71 of 80 people found this review helpful We purchased the '15 GL450 as a family vehicle/daily use vehicle for my wife. It's a perfect luxury 7 seat SUV in my opinion. It's roomy, both elegant and athletic inside. I was sort of hesitant on the new V6 bi-turbo engine but what a pleasant surprise! Though the engine sound is not as pleasing as the V8, the performance speaks for itself. It has similar performance as the naturally aspirated V8 in the X164 (GLs before '13) while getting better gas mileage. We've owned the previous version GL450 & GL350 and the interior, especially the "technology" has definitely improved significantly. The navi system is now somewhat user friendly, though not as nice as the Japanese cars and Audi MMI. Report Abuse

Two year update: I would not buy this SUV again. cargourmet , 04/20/2015 GL 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 33 of 37 people found this review helpful Just got this family mover four months ago. It is no doubt a beautiful truck, and is loaded with all kinds of technological gizmos. However, that may be its downfall because a multitude of annoyances keep cropping up and sending us to the dealer: LED lights not working, tire sensor failure, power seat failure, etc. Finally, one morning the car was dead in the garage. A $100K car that would not give any sign of life or start with only 4000 miles on board. Had to have it towed to the dealer where they are still "trying to figure out what happened". Update: Regarding the above problem they found out that one of the air suspension shocks valve shorted and it drained the battery. The piece was replaced and the problem was solved. We've now owned this vehicle for over two years and had to change the tires twice already. Both under 20K miles. The dealer said that the lower profile tires with "softer" rubber are the reason. Perhaps, but that combined with quite a bit of wheel camber and directional tires makes for rapid uneven wear of the tires requiring changing them early at the tune of $350 each tire. Something to keep in mind. We also had multiple issues with the AC system developing an unpleasant musty smell. We live in Florida and AC is a must. It is humid here and there is something about the pipes that causes them to retain condensation and moisture leading to this issue. The AC has been "flushed" and sanitized multiple times, but the unpleasant smell persists. USB connectivity for this year model was poor and difficult to set up. Their remote app is also difficult to use and of limited functionality. Regarding navigation I routinely use Google Maps in my phone now as it surpasses anything cars' navigation can offer. Also, we had to bring the car in several times for tire balancing and alignment due to recurrent vibration at speeds above 70mph. After the service things improved but the ride always has a significant amount of vibration. This is more glaring when I compare it to our other car, a Land Rover, that has a fantastic ride at all speeds. Disappointing at this price range. Overall, I would not buy this particular model from Mercedes. Perhaps it has too many parts from Chrysler, I don't know but many annoyances and quality problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

"Nothing but the best" what a joke Grace Ann , 08/29/2015 GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 29 of 34 people found this review helpful The GL450 has so many problems, that dealers across the country and head quarters do not know how to fix, the customer frequently hears "we have no idea what is wrong or how to fix your problem." I had a Lexus LX 470 and as soon as I can get the Mercedes out of the shop, they have had it for 9 days, I am headed for Lexus and trading it in. The vehicle backfires on every cold start, a very dangerous situations. "Nothing but the best, the safest, technologically advanced;" far from it. Mercedes you are better than this. Step up your game and your customer service response. I was told today by Mercedes corporate customer care group "they had no idea when they would have an answer or solution to the backfire problem. When I said do you think you will know something by December, the regional claims manager stated "I have no idea." "Nothing but the best?" I will never recommend or buy another Mercedes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse