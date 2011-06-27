Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

Mercedesnot the quality people have come to expect cmnrs4 , 05/19/2015 GL350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 31 of 33 people found this review helpful Need a SUV that would carry all 6 people for the many road trips and small trips we take together. It also had to be nice enough for my wife to drive by herself with decent gas mileage. I wanted this car for these reasons: - 7 passenger seating - luxury amenities - AWD - gas mileage - reliability & quality - storage space The GL delivered on some of these but missed BIG on the these items: quality and reliability. Had a PPI done Had this car for 1 year and 3 months, it was in the shop almost every other month. Numerous issues: - oil leaks - stalled and stop running (would not restart, needed tow) - when using cruise control, car enter "limit mode" - COST OF REPAIRS! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Worst experience ever Steve , 01/14/2016 GL350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 30 of 33 people found this review helpful Bought used GL350 and told the wife it was a Mercedes, they been making diesel cars forever. First few months, oil "o" ring goes to the tune of$1,600. Four months later timing chain stretched for about $ 3,000. Two weeks later windshield leaks and rusts connections to air bag module. $ 6,600. One month later rear wheel bearing goes bad for $800. That's over $11,000 in repairs in just over a year. Funny part is "0" rings and modules have been recalled on other 350 models. Not a happy Mercedes man. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Diesel All the Way Sawjai , 10/16/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Have taken vehicle on two long haul trips. One to Vancouver and one to LA and averaged over 25 mpg. The 600 mile range at least for me is more like 700 to 800 miles when driving less aggressively. LA trip hauled enough stuff for 4 adults and a newborn and everyone was comfortable. I wish that the rear two rows had legroom adjustments, but there is still a lot for a 3 row SUV. Power is excellent for passing, could use more off the line go power. The brakes have an initial feel of mush, but the stopping power is excellent. Saved me a few times, but didn't save the guy that rear-ended me. Built like a tank, little to no damage to my vehicle bumper, but totaled front panel of rear car. Report Abuse

Not sure why MB is making such a bad car Devesh , 11/24/2015 GL350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 22 of 25 people found this review helpful Nobody who is looking for a reliable diesel car/ truck should buy MB GL350, which is a constant source of frustration. It is a large SUV with good fuel economy considering its size. But there is no other positive points about this car. Negative points include the following: Frequent problems with check engine light repeatedly turning on Electronics are not at all user friendly No spare tire. Although you can run on a flat tire for 50 miles but what if you are driving at night on a long drive. Traction is not the best in bad weather conditions. It depreciates faster than any other car in this range, almost 10,000 each year. Interior is spacious but not comfortable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse