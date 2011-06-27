Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

I think we got a lemon gaspasser3 , 12/08/2011 57 of 59 people found this review helpful Our Gl450 has 70000 miles and the transmission locked up on the highway. Thankfully no one rear ended us. The vehicle is at the dealer and Mercedes is refusing to goodwill the transmission. The car has always been serviced by Mercedes. Cost to fix $8300.00. In addition we have had 3 air compressors go out, cam plugs leak oil, power steering pump replaced and the window trim paint peel off. When you buy Mercedes you expect quality and service, we have had neither. This is our second Mercedes with problems. We have have had BMW's and they very reliable. We will not buy another Mercedes. Report Abuse

Poor Reliability benz_awful , 03/08/2011 43 of 45 people found this review helpful Purchased a mint condition 2007 GL450 with 25,000 miles and now at 60,000 miles. Have had the following problems: power steering pump failure, front struts failure, interior temperature control system failure, check engine sensor failure, cam plug oil leaks and replacement, back seat panel separation, interior vent knobs broke, not to mention that the battery wore out early as did the brakes and tires. Vehicle pulls to right after repeated alignments. Can't get rid of vibration even after tire replacement and repeated re-balancing -- suspect drive shaft. Report Abuse

Should’ve "passed" on this one! It's not me....it's you..... , 08/01/2016 GL450 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A) 49 of 54 people found this review helpful First off - I loved the car - very smooth, elegant, pretty, powerful, roomy, quite - all the things you expect in a MB. So I bought my 2007 MB GL 450 in Dec 2015 (8 years old) with about 160k miles on it, knowing I would have “some” issues, but hoping the legendary MB quality would serve me well in the end. The car was $13k so it seemed like it could work out even if I had some reasonable repairs. I have owned the car for 8 months ( about 12k miles) and have put almost $10k in repairs - all local mb repair shop or NON MB DEALER costs! First off - I called 3 dealers - all told me basically to pound salt! None of them would even TAKE ME as a customer - saying that since I was not the original owner, they would not service a MB that old! HUH - yep, I was told by 3 dealers that they wouldn't service my 8 year old MB!!!! "People that buy older cars like yours typical don't invest in maintaining them the way they need to in order to maintain to the manufacturer specifications " - MB basically called me a cheap ass who wasn't going to take care of my car so they were not going to even talk to me.....anyway moving on.... First month - rear air shock $450, second month other rear air shock $450, Third month - intake manifold $2,200 (plus 6 weeks waiting on the part), Fifth month - vacuum hose-$100, fuel cap - $30, evap canister $850, Airshock Compressor - $1,250, sixth month - steering rack $2,200, seventh month - both front airshocks $1,200, interior trim dash - $250 (broken tray), interior trim rear seats $500 (rear seat would not lock) - thats $9,480 in repairs. Maintenance wise - 2 oil changes $220, 1 set of tires $820, 1 service b - $300 totalling $1,340. I also bought 2 missing headrests ($600) and the bluetooth phone unit ($300) when I first got it. So far, after 8 months, I have put $11,740 into my $13k car. BIGGEST MISTAKE OF MY LIFE!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Save your money Walk away , 12/28/2015 GL450 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A) 30 of 33 people found this review helpful Save your money. I've had so much Maintance and repeats done for the amount of money I spent I could have purchase 2 more new Benz. I've repaired everything except the engine. Front right and left upper control arms, 4 air shocks, water pump, power steering pump, the list goes on. This is a truck I didn't drive everyday because I have 2 other Benz and a motorcycle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse