Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

Change that suspension japhet , 09/21/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful My GL has been into the dealer's not less that four times in under 30,000km, mainly for suspension problems. In this distance I already have had both front and rear shocks changed and whatever else could be changed down there to reduce vibrations, road noise & wheel-bouncing. Rear windscreen wiper blade fell off just a few weeks into car's first rainy season & I ended up with a scratched rear screen. Vibrations have not stopped & make the car unpleasant to drive. Windows shake (ever so slightly, but you hear the click-click all the time you go over a bump). I have since learned that MB has used the same suspension components which are fitted on the ML! (GL is wider though). Anyone out there? Report Abuse

2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class-320 CDI 4Dr Sam , 09/12/2008 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Own this 13 months, bought brand new. Just completed 50k miles, had no problems. Excellent drive. With this size of SUV mileage is very good 24- 25MPG, perfect for the highway. Owned several SUVs but I think this is the best and think it will last forever. MB has really improved there product. We are very happy. Report Abuse

Still love this car after first 20k tjl , 08/27/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Owned this 07 GL320 CDI for 15 months. Overall fuel efficiency has been 22.7 mpg through 20500 miles. On the highway, we've gotten up to 28 mpg, and always 20+ around town. Very comfortable on long trips or short commutes. Handled heavy winter snowfall in Spokane and North Idaho with ease. Couple of items to be aware of when purchasing. Uses synthetic Mobil 1, so oil changes are every 10- 12k. Oil light comes on occassionally. Dealer states it's a computer glitch that hasn't yet been corrected. OE tires (we have Continental 4x4 Contact 18") are worn out and need to be replaced. Report Abuse

CDI-GL Michael , 02/19/2008 4 of 6 people found this review helpful Excellent vehicle, needs air pressure to read actual pressure in all tires. Very expensive to maintain. Mercedes does unneccessary things on scheduled manintaince such as check caliper thickness at 10,000 miles. Navigation system is one of the worst in the business but not the cheapest. 19 inch tires and wheels are a joke because the tires cost 3 times as much as 18 or 20 inch. MB tech fake leather is very bad stuff. Blue jeans stain it and it does not breath like leather. Pulls very nice and the brake intregation system is superb but far to pricey.Garage door opener works only on occasion. Very weak signal. All in all it is a very nice vehicle but MB has made it far to expensive to maintain Report Abuse