Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

Looks great. Very macho vehicle. Driving was a different story. Steering was numb. Ergonomics were dated. Uncomfortable seating position for long trips.

Robert H , 06/18/2016 G550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

Amazing performance, sound, and looks. Not the mileage or rear seat room for a family touring vehicle but excellent around town runner. Front driver and passenger room and comfort is excellent. This SUV is like no other and draws a lot of attention wherever you drive it.