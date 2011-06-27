Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Buy anything but...
This car is horrible. From the day I bought it I've had nothing but problems. The dealership people are inentive to the problems I've been having. The service deparment is constantly on backorder for parts and it is overall a bad experience. This is the first time that I've bought a Mercedes (happy BMW owner) and Chrysler quality is really showing itself in this SUV.
True 4 wheel power
An outstanding vehicle capable of any chosen offroad drive test. Unique power on the highway. Startup at trafic intersection to 75 mph within 6 seconds. It's extremely safe. I survived a head on colission with another vehicle in a previous model with out mishap.
My God Man! It couldn't get better!
I just got my G55 AMG the other day and i knew this one was for me. My old Laforza that i was imported just didnt cut it. I think this has to be the best SUV ever!. The sound of the engine dunring acceleration is a classy roar and the transmission shifts great. Being the 6 foot 3 inch foot docter i am, i have great all around visiblity. It would be nice to be a little farther away from the steering wheel but i live. If ur sigle or even if you have a family, this is a great car!
Myahshaunti's Review
This vehicle is best for those who are out to profile. It handles great and is very roomy. The engineers didn't cut corners when it came to the comfort and durability. I have twin 2- year old boys who play very rough and they haven't done a thing. I recommend this vehicle to anyone who is looking for room, luxury, and above all, class.
All- Around Car
Perfect for anyone to drive!
