Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Consumer Reviews

A Tank
No Question, this vehicle is not for everybody. It's rough, strong, and at the same time a beautiful piece of art. Even though MPG is very low that doesn't keep me from driving it daily.
LOVE LOVE LOVE OUR G
We love our G-wagen. They stay classic and hold their value like no other vehicle. Our 2002 looks almost exactly like the brand new ones. It drives fantastic and our mechanical costs have been quite minimal considering it has over 170,000 miles. Please, repairs for this vehicle are pretty straight forward and therefore labor costs stay low. We love the heated rear seats and the huge cargo area. We couldn't ask for a safer vehicle for our family. We get so many compliments every time we drive it and people are constantly asking us if they can look at the inside. We plan on keeping our G500 forever and just fixing it as we need to. There's not another car out there that we like better. There are several G-wagen owner websites and they all say the same thing- these are the coolest and best SUVs out there and are timeless classics!
Heavy Duty Fagility
The G500 is a great eye catcher and off- road performer. The materials and and weight are reminiscent of the Mercedes of yesteryear. When you close the door... it CLOSES. All the major problems come from the advanced electronic systems. Seems as though Mercedes rushed it into production before bringing it to the States. It'll be better in 2003 or 2004, hopefully.
excellent vehicle
this is the best car ever. period.
Amazing
I've owned my 2002 for 7 years. It's been amazing. It's a truck. Drives like a truck. It is not an Escalade or some floaty phony SUV. That's why i love it. After a massive blizzard a few years ago (nearly 5ft of snow), my father was stuck on the side of road about 45 miles from my home. Trapped in his car with no way of getting assistance (the cops and fire couldn't respond) I drove out to get him. I made fresh tracks on Interstate 95 and numerous side roads the whole way. Never even had to lock the diffs. The truck performed amazingly. It was unreal. 100+ miles in 3-5ft of snow the whole way and the thing didn't bat an eye. Also didn't even have to shovel myself out.
