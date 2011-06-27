Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Consumer Reviews

A Tank mangliyo , 11/18/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful No Question, this vehicle is not for everybody. It's rough, strong, and at the same time a beautiful piece of art. Even though MPG is very low that doesn't keep me from driving it daily. Report Abuse

LOVE LOVE LOVE OUR G Greg Smith , 03/03/2016 G500 4WD SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We love our G-wagen. They stay classic and hold their value like no other vehicle. Our 2002 looks almost exactly like the brand new ones. It drives fantastic and our mechanical costs have been quite minimal considering it has over 170,000 miles. Please, repairs for this vehicle are pretty straight forward and therefore labor costs stay low. We love the heated rear seats and the huge cargo area. We couldn't ask for a safer vehicle for our family. We get so many compliments every time we drive it and people are constantly asking us if they can look at the inside. We plan on keeping our G500 forever and just fixing it as we need to. There's not another car out there that we like better. There are several G-wagen owner websites and they all say the same thing- these are the coolest and best SUVs out there and are timeless classics! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Heavy Duty Fagility Devon , 11/19/2002 9 of 10 people found this review helpful The G500 is a great eye catcher and off- road performer. The materials and and weight are reminiscent of the Mercedes of yesteryear. When you close the door... it CLOSES. All the major problems come from the advanced electronic systems. Seems as though Mercedes rushed it into production before bringing it to the States. It'll be better in 2003 or 2004, hopefully.

excellent vehicle fhgfj ghckhjyk , 03/02/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful this is the best car ever. period.