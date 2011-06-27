  1. Home
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
MBZ Happiness

Erich HP, 11/27/2019
E 450 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
Great Car - much improved from the previous 2017 ECoupe love it. However as always in every moel update every time there is something that is changed for no apparent reason. This model comes without the overhead handle bar - Why ??

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
