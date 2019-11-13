2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe
What’s new
- The E 350 replaces last year's E 300 and gets a bump in horsepower
- A few previously optional features are now standard
- Part of the fifth E-Class generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Exquisite cabin that sets new standards for design and comfort
- Driver assistance technology works great
- Vast array of personalization options
- High-horsepower AMG models are fun to drive
- Sedan's cargo capacity is small for the class
- Standard suspension can ride stiffly over rough surfaces
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review
There are some truly great midsize luxury sedans on sale today, but only one can be considered the best. The 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class rightfully deserves the top spot in its segment, and you'll get a similar greatness with the coupe, convertible and wagon variants too. With all of these body styles and a diverse selection of engine and trim levels, there's likely an E-Class to fit your desires and budget.
For 2020, Mercedes has added a bit more power to the base E 350 (formerly the E 300). You also get a few more standard features that used to be optional. Otherwise, the E-Class returns mostly unchanged, which is a good thing. We continue to praise its refined interior that is as comfortable as it is attractive. There is also a long list of customization options to set yours apart from the rest. And we're fans of the way Mercedes blends the classic luxury aesthetic with all of the latest tech offerings.
There are a few minor downsides, such as smaller-than-average cargo capacity and a rather stiff ride quality from the standard suspension. But if you're in the market for a midsize luxury car, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class in all of its guises deserves your consideration if not adulation.
Our verdict8.4 / 10
How does it drive?9.0
The steering, while lacking some feedback, is very accurate, and the steering wheel feels robust in your hands. Small inputs make for impressive amounts of response and precision. Despite the E 53's hefty curb weight, it handles extremely well. Unless you need the most expensive E-Class, the E 63, purely for bragging rights, the performance of the E 53 is all you'll ever really need.
How comfortable is it?8.5
Both the front and rear seats are comfortable for long periods and provide you with enough support to hold you in place around turns. The climate control system can cool or heat the cabin quickly, and redundant controls help dial in your ideal temperature. The optional heated and ventilated seats also work great.
How’s the interior?8.5
Otherwise, the E-Class' interior design is excellent. It's easy to get in and out, and the driver's seat and steering wheel are highly adjustable to make drivers of just about any size happy. Outward visibility is also quite good thanks to a low dashboard and tall windows.
How’s the tech?8.0
The optional Burmester sound system has good sound quality and easy-to-adjust settings, but maxed-out sound levels leave a little bit to be desired. The E-Class' driver aids work effectively and aren't distracting. There are also some unique features such as Pre-Safe Sound.
How’s the storage?7.5
For child safety seat installation, the E-Class has easy-to-locate bottom anchor points and three top tether points. There's plenty of rear seat space to fit most child seats.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Mercedes matches BMW and Audi with a basic and powertrain warranty of four years/50,000 miles as well as roadside assistance covering the same. But Cadillac and Lexus have longer coverage.
Wildcard9.5
Which E-Class does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a midsize luxury vehicle that comes in four body styles: a five-passenger sedan, a seven-passenger (thanks to a fold-down, rear-facing third row) wagon, and a four-passenger coupe and convertible.
The sedan, coupe and convertible all come standard with rear-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive (dubbed 4Matic) either optional or standard, depending on the engine and body style. The four basic trim levels are tied to different powertrains: E 350 (sedan only), E 450 (sedan, wagon, coupe, convertible), AMG E 53 (sedan, coupe, convertible), and AMG E 63 S (sedan and wagon).
Standard equipment for the E 350 sedan includes a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, simulated leather upholstery, and power-adjustable front seats. You also get a 12.3-inch central display screen, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced safety features that include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The E 450 has all of the E 350's equipment plus a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (362 hp, 369 lb-ft). From here, you can get more luxury-oriented features as part of the Convenience and Premium packages.
For more power and some upgraded equipment, there's the AMG E 53, which comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine (429 hp, 384 lb-ft). The AMG E 53 also pads on AMG-developed or -tuned powertrain and suspension components.
At the top of the horsepower heap is the AMG E 63 S. It gets the E 53's equipment plus a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (603 hp, 627 lb-ft), additional performance upgrades and more standard features.
Several packages are available throughout the model range, and they mostly center on active driving systems and comfort features. These include the Driver Assistance and Parking Assistance packages.
Many of the options from upper models can be ordered on the less expensive trims. Other notable options — whether stand-alone features or part of packages — include numerous upholstery and trim selections, an adaptive air suspension, an air fragrance system, a head-up display, multicontour front seats, and the Burmester sound system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great Car - much improved from the previous 2017 ECoupe love it. However as always in every moel update every time there is something that is changed for no apparent reason. This model comes without the overhead handle bar - Why ??
Features & Specs
|E 450 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$64,350
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
|E 450 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$66,850
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
|AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$74,950
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|429 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite E-Class safety features:
- Driver Drowsiness Monitor
- Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring signs of driver fatigue.
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Calculates extra steering torque during an evasive maneuver to help the driver avoid a collision and maintain control of the car.
- Pre-Safe Sound
- Reduces hearing damage from an accident by emitting a specific noise that triggers an inner-ear muscle reflex to protect hearing.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. BMW 5 Series
The 5 Series is the most direct rival to the E-Class, with a slight advantage going to the Benz. It's close enough, though, that your preference will likely override any objective differences. The BMW is a bit more performance-oriented, while the Mercedes has a bias toward luxury. To learn more about the 5 Series of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a BMW 540i xDrive.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. Audi A6
The Audi A6 has been redesigned more recently than the E-Class has, but not all of the latest innovations are positives. Like the E-Class, the A6 returns strong performance, has an attractive cabin, is very comfortable over many hours, and is packed with tech features. Unfortunately, the new infotainment system is more distracting than before, and cargo capacity is on the small side.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. Lexus ES 350
The Lexus ES has a few advantages and drawbacks to consider. Compared to its German counterparts, the Lexus is significantly less expensive, yet it still possesses a very comfortable and refined interior. We also award points for its smooth ride as well as the F Sport's athletic handling. But the E-Class is the superior vehicle for technology and overall curbside prestige.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class:
- The E 350 replaces last year's E 300 and gets a bump in horsepower
- A few previously optional features are now standard
- Part of the fifth E-Class generation introduced for 2017
Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $64,350.
Other versions include:
- E 450 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $64,350
- E 450 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $66,850
- AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $74,950
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
