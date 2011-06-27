2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
E-Class Sedan
E 350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
E 350 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
E 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
AMG E 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
E-Class Wagon
AMG E 63 S 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
E 450 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
E 450 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
E 450 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
E-Class Convertible
E 450 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
E-Class Coupe
E 450 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
E 450 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
E-Class AMG E 53
AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Data for 2020 E-Class Sedan E 350 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 E-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 Cruze
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- Audi A3 2019
- 2019 Corolla
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat