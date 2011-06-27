Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 43 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews
Two strikes, you're out
In less than 1,800 miles, this car died on the road. Twice. Once on a 70 mph freeway, needed a 50 mile tow. Quite scary as I could barely coast to the shoulder. Second time in the middle of a busy intersection. The first dealer definitely says it was fixed. The second dealer is equally sure that it's fixed. But both blamed the ECM. Well, twice is too many times for me. I've been a member of AAA for over 30 years, never needed a tow. Until twice last month, and that's enough for me. Maybe this car is a lemon. Or maybe it's not! I wrote and called Mercedes Benz USA head office ... but no compensation ... apparently they don't think the problem is all that bad. It drives great ... whenever it's not actually waiting for a tow truck. One nitpick ... the exhaust note is really loud. So anyway I'm trading it in. Losing some money on this but it's too risky to keep. No doubt this car will be popular with some set of buyers. Not me though.
2018 AMG E43
I am in love with this car, you have to remember that is a sport’s car, suspension is on the stiff side of it, Pzero tires makes it more sporty, mine came with 20’s I would imagine if you get the 19’s inch rims and different tires the ride would be a lot better, the car comes configure if you will to take corners and go fast, Luxury is not left behind on this car, I would say is a mini S Class. Great car I recommend it.
great car, a victim of german over-engineering
Can you believe that there is no CD player in my 2018 E43AMG. They had no reasonable answer but told me that there were other techie things to use. That means I have to buy some additional electronic, but I want to listen to a book or a music disk. I don't want to have to transfer the tracks to a stick. Really dumb. Also the auto stop/start does not afford one the ability to turn it off and leave it off. You have to push the button each time you start the car. Every other car maker allows the driver (owner) to make this decision. It is so annoying it would have been a deal-breaker had I known that ahead of time.
