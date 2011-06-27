Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 43 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews

Great Driving E43 E43 Owner , 03/31/2017 AMG E 43 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Our family already has 2 BMW's, so I came into this purchase with a bias. We bought an E43 Premium 3 after looking at other sport sedans in this price range (BMW 540, Audi S/A 6/7, Maserati Ghibli, Lexus GS were main options we considered). Even though some were slightly faster and more sporty looking, overall we chose the interior/exterior styling and capability combination of the E43. We've had it for a month now, and so far so good... and so FUN! Even though we liked the e300 when it came out, I couldn't come to grips with the 4 cylinder - so the E43 offers a sporty-driving alternative to the e300 without the race capability (and 6-figure price) of the E63. The power is great, the options are awesome - and once you get used to using voice commands (we find them quickest vs. COMMAND system menus for some functions) it's easy to master. Love Sport+ mode for fun and the option to go full-manual shift. Challenges so far: As some other reviewers, we have not been immune to software issues. We've had strangely intermittent navigation and HD radio issues, with the dealer still waiting on the latest patch for one of the issues. Software issues alone keep me from rating 5 across the board. OVERALL: After one month and 1500 miles, we would definitely do it again! 18 month update: more electronics problems and reliability issues. Have had new GPS antenna put in, front brakes replaced @ 17k miles, repair for left rear door "cable misrouted", and have had 3 tires replaced (versus 1 in all 5 of our other cars). Still drives / looks great, but we're not impressed with the quality. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The perfect blend of sport and luxury Wis Ed , 05/22/2017 AMG E 43 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Driven in comfort mode, regardless of speed, this car is a paragon of luxury: amazing seats, comfortable ride, near total silence. Flick the dynamic switch to sport plus and you get a fire breathing, curve slicing rocket that is as fast and swift handling as any road car has a right to be, the near silence replaced by an excellent engine tune that is loud enough not to be annoying! The car simply seems to hover over the pavement regardless how abruptly or hard its driven. There is no squat, nose dive or lean. The engine is powerful and responsive at any speed, the transmission seems to divine the right gear for seamless, effortless thrust! Fuel economy is very good for the level of performance, I have been achieving exactly the EPA estimates. The interior is simply superb, excellent materials and fit and finish. After you drive a car with dynamic seat bolsters everything seems a little less special. Even the rear seats are a very nice place to be. The command system is a huge improvement over the previous version of the system and works amazingly with the dual screen dash which offers HD level graphics. The additional AMG modes for both the screens and the heads up display add another layer of wow factor. The standard Burmester audio is excellent and fully appreciated given the almost anechoic chamber level quietness that the quiet comfort package provides. Definitely a home run from Mercedes Benz-AMG. 15000 mile update: Still thrilled with the E43. This far it has been flawless. The perfect 4 season sport sedan. We celebrated spring at Road America! m.youtube.com/watch?v=LcsYy6Gy1WA Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

E43 unexpected braking ThadCV , 11/03/2018 AMG E 43 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 8 of 11 people found this review helpful I love 90% of the car. Great drive train. However, the 10% that I don't like, and that Mercedes cannot fix, has soured me on the brand. The car locked up unexpectedly while driving on a city street over a bridge at 35 mph. Mercedes has inspected the car and reported that everything is working as designed - no faults discovered. Others have had this problem according to their own online forums. Because of their negligence I am at risk - which is why I will never buy another. Shame on you Mercedes for choosing profits over responsibility. I am also on my 3rd door hinge - and the door continues to close on me. They cannot fix their own technology issues of which I have many. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse