Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Beautiful Car Andrew , 07/13/2017 E 350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I bought my CPO 2015 Mercedes Benz E350 Sport last week, but in that time have already driven over 2,000 miles in a mixture of fast highways, quiet suburban roads and gridlocked city streets. This car is smooth, quiet, powerful, and most important, COMFORTABLE. The seats are perhaps the best of any car I've ever driven, and I've driven many. This is my first. E class, but I've had five C class cars before and this is a real step up in terms of comfort and serenity, with only a slight step down in sportiness. So far I'm very impressed. Update1/14/19 I’ve now owned the car for about a year and a half and have added over 50,000 miles to its odometer. Everything initially mentioned remains true. This car is extremely comfortable, fast, smooth, quiet and RELIABLE. Other than routine maintenance its needed absolutely nothing. This is the best car I’ve ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

One of the best mb on the market Sevi , 11/02/2016 E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful The car is amazing drives nicely ;built for the autobahn) handles nice through the mountains, and mostly comfortable. The front seats are hard for the first 5000 miles but then become softer. At slow speed of up to about 15-20 mph the steering is super light but then has more resistance. The brakes are good for 15000 miles but then really start to suck big time. If I bought this car I would put some better after market brakes. Also get the optional led headlights they are amazing. The rear seats are amazing they are very comfortable and you have tons of knee and head room. The 3.5 liter is a good engine but not great, over 3000 rpm it's rough and we have already had a coolant leak with the car but maybe they just had a problem making ours. The Engine though still makes a good sound for a v6. Also after left in sun for a few hours everything creeks in the car for a good twenty minutes. The mpg is good but could be improved. The car does have a lot of small hidden compartments and a trunk bigger than the others. But you won't be disappointed for the most part. The car is very relaxing, and fun to drive. Better than its competitors. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Perfect car for me! MercedesMan , 06/09/2018 E 350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Lots of dealers still have 2015-2016 W212s for sale. Get a warranty if possible, and do preventive maintenance. Car is very very solid, and very well built. Not only that, the car is incredibly comfortable. Back seat space is not massive, yet still plentiful. Bought this car new as a leftover 2015 from a dealer. The M276 V6 motor is great, and the car is overall good in performance. Technology isn't prefect, and takes a while to get used to. Reliability of this vehicle isn't for sure knowable, as it only has 20000 miles. So far the dealer experience has bent great, and the car never goes in for unexpected repairs. This car is perfect for somebody who drives a lot and wants something comfortable and safe. MPG is okay for a car weighing in at 5300 lbs. Overall, best car I've ever owned, topping Lexus, BMW, Lincoln, and other Mercedes products. E Class is the way to go! UPDATE: Car is still great, and solid as ever. Fit and finish up to par. Maintenance is expedience, but no issues at 55,000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Travel Consultant Doug R , 01/03/2020 E 350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased this car new in Stuttgart, Germany and have been very happy with it. So far, I have had no problems with it and it handles very well in heavy snow where I live at 9,000 feet in the ski areas of Colorado. I make frequent trips from here to Denver and it handles well on I-70 during heavy snow as well as on dry roads. I am happy that it has the 6 cylinder engine instead of the newer 4 that is now offered. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse