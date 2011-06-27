  1. Home
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

5.0
3 reviews
30 Month, 53000 mile accolades

Al, 09/18/2017
E 250 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have had several e classes and this is my third diesel; had a 98 E300 and an R320. There have been no unscheduled pit stops and it has remained tight, quiet, and returning terrific MPGs. On open road to San Diego, with V1 protection so high cruising speeds, I had 39.9 MPG. Overall mileage when averaging 30-40 mph over 12K miles, it is returning a steady 36.2 - 35.1. It is a great basic car, the right size for everything. I have had 2 S-Classes, and the size got me, a 2012 550CL which let me go way too fast way too easy and the long hood was a pain in a parking garage, always concerned I was going to see a wide-eyed pedestrian hoping on that hood as I leveled off. Note that it is a diesel and it takes a moment to spool up from a dead stop but has adequate go and I have never downshifted for any mountain driving, a nice feeling. But, above 70 you have to let the torque take care of passing tasks, at that speed and above there is not enough horsepower to downshift and put you back in the seat. I have 7K more miles on my lease and thing it may be time for a cabriolet!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I LOVE my 2015 E250 Sport

S. Ramsey, 07/04/2016
E250 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2015 E250 Sport with bluetec for a great price at $45,000(that is after registration). These are the sepcs of the car. Diesel inline 4 cylinder, 196 HP 369 ft-lbs. @ 1600 rpm 28/40 MPG combined 34. I know Edmunds has it listed at 27/38 but that is incorrect. I am in love with this car and I am happy I purchased it. It has more than enough power and I love the fact that it is a gas saver. These cars are very popular in Europe, because they are efficient. I am also a German American 6f 1 and I have plenty of room. The performance is also excellent, you must understand you are not buying a Porsche. I would recommend this model to anyone but I would get it pre owned because new these cars are over 60K.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Long hauler

Mountain Man, 04/12/2020
E 250 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought a used 2012 e350 diesel last year and loved it. Luxury model. 90 days later, a drunk driver totaled it. Imshould have died, but the solidness of the car saved me. I used the insurance,payoff to upgrade to a 2015 e250 sport. Oh my, the class, the ride, the drive! Best car i have ever owned. My wife bugs me to let her drive it to work every day, and she has refused to drive cars for 20 years, preferring high rid8ng SUVs exclusively. On my first long distance trip, i got 47, yes fourty SEVEN mpg!!! I drove 850 miles on 18 gallons of fuel. Had three gallon left in the tank. With just me and a small bag in the car, i daresay i could drive across the country on three tanks of fuel. In Mercedes luxury. In july i drove it to Disneyworld with two adults, two teens in the back, a lapdog and the trunk loaded down with luggage. Still got 43 mpg on I-75 from Chattanooga to Orlando. Amazing. Love this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
