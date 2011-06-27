Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
30 Month, 53000 mile accolades
I have had several e classes and this is my third diesel; had a 98 E300 and an R320. There have been no unscheduled pit stops and it has remained tight, quiet, and returning terrific MPGs. On open road to San Diego, with V1 protection so high cruising speeds, I had 39.9 MPG. Overall mileage when averaging 30-40 mph over 12K miles, it is returning a steady 36.2 - 35.1. It is a great basic car, the right size for everything. I have had 2 S-Classes, and the size got me, a 2012 550CL which let me go way too fast way too easy and the long hood was a pain in a parking garage, always concerned I was going to see a wide-eyed pedestrian hoping on that hood as I leveled off. Note that it is a diesel and it takes a moment to spool up from a dead stop but has adequate go and I have never downshifted for any mountain driving, a nice feeling. But, above 70 you have to let the torque take care of passing tasks, at that speed and above there is not enough horsepower to downshift and put you back in the seat. I have 7K more miles on my lease and thing it may be time for a cabriolet!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I LOVE my 2015 E250 Sport
I bought my 2015 E250 Sport with bluetec for a great price at $45,000(that is after registration). These are the sepcs of the car. Diesel inline 4 cylinder, 196 HP 369 ft-lbs. @ 1600 rpm 28/40 MPG combined 34. I know Edmunds has it listed at 27/38 but that is incorrect. I am in love with this car and I am happy I purchased it. It has more than enough power and I love the fact that it is a gas saver. These cars are very popular in Europe, because they are efficient. I am also a German American 6f 1 and I have plenty of room. The performance is also excellent, you must understand you are not buying a Porsche. I would recommend this model to anyone but I would get it pre owned because new these cars are over 60K.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Long hauler
I bought a used 2012 e350 diesel last year and loved it. Luxury model. 90 days later, a drunk driver totaled it. Imshould have died, but the solidness of the car saved me. I used the insurance,payoff to upgrade to a 2015 e250 sport. Oh my, the class, the ride, the drive! Best car i have ever owned. My wife bugs me to let her drive it to work every day, and she has refused to drive cars for 20 years, preferring high rid8ng SUVs exclusively. On my first long distance trip, i got 47, yes fourty SEVEN mpg!!! I drove 850 miles on 18 gallons of fuel. Had three gallon left in the tank. With just me and a small bag in the car, i daresay i could drive across the country on three tanks of fuel. In Mercedes luxury. In july i drove it to Disneyworld with two adults, two teens in the back, a lapdog and the trunk loaded down with luggage. Still got 43 mpg on I-75 from Chattanooga to Orlando. Amazing. Love this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the E-Class
Related Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner