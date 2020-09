Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG® 4MATIC® S-Model Consumer Reviews

83zx83 , 04/27/2014 E63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Wagon AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

7 of 30 people found this review helpful

Real safety issue unresolved after 6 months and 6000 miles. My wife and son will no longer get in the car, forget about them driving it. Wild/out of control bucking when accelerating after cold start. May be limited to this specific car/vin. I am trying to resolve with MBUSA and my dealer - frankly I don't trust the car anymore Update May 2014, I no longer own the car