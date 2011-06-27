Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
Love this E250 Luxury model
If you can, order the active multi contour driver's seat. It makes driving a real pleasure. The 40 plus mpg highway adds to the experience. Diesels are making quite a resurgence in the states, and for good reason. The suspension on the Luxury truly provides a much smoother ride than the Sport model. I highly recommend it and, at a minimum, try to drive both before you buy. It is becoming more difficult to find this type of "your father's" luxury car ride. Look no farther than this automobile. Buy one and enjoy the ride! Update as of 4/15/2016 -- Since I penned my original review, my statement regarding a resurgence of diesel cars in the states has taken a turn for the worse, given Volkswagen's troubles with testing. As recently as this week, Mercedes has come under scrutiny for exactly the same testing problems which falsely yield better mpg and emissions than reality might suggest. I will be pretty furious with Mercedes Benz if they were involved with this controversy. I purchased my car with the environment in mind and will feel deceived if they mishandled this ethical issue. Update as of 4/14/2017 -- Not much more to add. There is a second battery in the back of the car that is responsible for certain functions ( my favorite of which is the auto stop where you tap the brakes a second time and they stay on without your foot being on the pedal....great for long stop lights and hills), in any case that battery failed and was replaced under warranty. The ride is still very smooth and people still comment on how much they love the looks of the car!! Update as of 10/19/2017 -- Although the ride of the car still remains quite good, there is an option for air suspension costing around $2000 on the newer models about which Edmunds has written positive remarks. If I were to buy a new E class, I would add that feature.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
4 cylinder luxury vehicle
The 2014 E250 Bluetec 4matic has a vibration at higher speeds that sometimes goes away once the car finds the right gear. I have 700 miles and the computer on the dash says I am getting 34.5mpg. The car gets over 40 mpg on the highway easily. I bought the2014 E250 Bluetec for the fuel efficiency, the longevity, and it is the only E class they had that still has the 3 point star on the hood. I have read all the horror stories about Mercedes Benz but at 700 miles I have not had a single problem. I think I will keep this one for a long time.
Value tanked
Bought my E 350 new in July 2014. The car stickered at $61,250. Went to trade it in on another MB product in September 2015 and the dealership would only give me $37,500! Car was in perfect condition with only 8,000 miles. I would call this terrible depreciation. If you buy a new MB plan on keeping it for a LONG time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
meh
I test drove one of these and wasn't very impressed. The engine under load sounds like an overstressed rental car. If you don't need the space, the BMW 3-series diesel is a much better car for less money. Or take a look at the A6 TDI.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Bit disappointing
Just picked up a loaded, ordered spec 2014 E250. Selected this primarily for the Distronic Plus with Steering Assist, diesel range and AWD. Cost not a particular concern. M-B USA definitely miss the point here for all their 'marketing prowess' - international versions have smarter equipment choices. As everyone notes: no power folding mirrors!? Forget the rest of the gizmos, not being able to fold in mirrors easily in NYC in a luxury is incredible. Tiny nav screen, no available rear heated seats, old fashioned Apple 32-pin connector on s new 2014 model).. c'mon how much are the bean-counters at M-B USA really saving here? Not a good first impression compared to my BMW Porsche or Range Rover.
Sponsored cars related to the E-Class
Related Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner