Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

profe9 , 10/14/2014 E250 Luxury BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

15 of 17 people found this review helpful

If you can, order the active multi contour driver's seat. It makes driving a real pleasure. The 40 plus mpg highway adds to the experience. Diesels are making quite a resurgence in the states, and for good reason. The suspension on the Luxury truly provides a much smoother ride than the Sport model. I highly recommend it and, at a minimum, try to drive both before you buy. It is becoming more difficult to find this type of "your father's" luxury car ride. Look no farther than this automobile. Buy one and enjoy the ride! Update as of 4/15/2016 -- Since I penned my original review, my statement regarding a resurgence of diesel cars in the states has taken a turn for the worse, given Volkswagen's troubles with testing. As recently as this week, Mercedes has come under scrutiny for exactly the same testing problems which falsely yield better mpg and emissions than reality might suggest. I will be pretty furious with Mercedes Benz if they were involved with this controversy. I purchased my car with the environment in mind and will feel deceived if they mishandled this ethical issue. Update as of 4/14/2017 -- Not much more to add. There is a second battery in the back of the car that is responsible for certain functions ( my favorite of which is the auto stop where you tap the brakes a second time and they stay on without your foot being on the pedal....great for long stop lights and hills), in any case that battery failed and was replaced under warranty. The ride is still very smooth and people still comment on how much they love the looks of the car!! Update as of 10/19/2017 -- Although the ride of the car still remains quite good, there is an option for air suspension costing around $2000 on the newer models about which Edmunds has written positive remarks. If I were to buy a new E class, I would add that feature.