Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great Car ! Mercedes E350 Coupe 4 Matic Sport
I have always thought the Mercedes Benz E class was a beautiful car. But I also like a more sporty option. And the Mercedes Benz E class Coupe was the perfect choice. It has stunning looks and sporty styling inside and out. And the luxury of this vehicle is top notch. And this is coming from a Bentley and GTR owner. Trust me this car is a joy to drive and handles great. With big wide tires it’s sure to handle all the bends the road my through you way. As for the acceleration put it in sport mode and hold on because it’s fast. And the luxury on this vehicle is fantastic. The harman kardon sound system, user friendly interface, navigation, beautiful leather bucket seats, beautifully designed steering wheel, glass top, and the list goes on and on. As for the reliability it’s also very good and would be a great choice for a daily driver. And it will also turn heads daily. However the maintenance is believed to be high by some, but in reality is extremely reasonable. But if you are use to driving a honda and switch to Mercedes Benz, yes of course it will be more expensive. It’s a better vehicle with better parts. And trust me if you get this vehicle you will love it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Flying Carpet
If you are looking for a fantastic used car with True guts but you don’t want to get beaten up on long drives - The 2013 e 550 coupe is THE BEST - Everytime I strap in I know the real world feeling of what it must be like to be Iron Man... a very small turbo lag and bam - you are gone. Hold out till you find one truly pampered - mine had 18k miles and never saw rain or snow... so for 25 to 30k you can own a SUPER CAR and it ends up costing you less than any midsize loaded dog...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car...so far
My E350 coupe is a great car. Build is excellent, fun to drive, gorgeous exterior and interior. Have had numerous compliments from other drivers and I always look forward to driving the Benz. Overall mileage almost 22 mpg plus all the electronic gadgets you could want.
Fast'r then U
Absolutely, hands down, the best all around "sports" car I have owned, and I have owned Porsche's, Corvettes, Infiniti's, Mustangs, and others. Bought it the same day it rolled off the truck at the dealer. It was (still is) beautiful, sporty, smooth, comfortable, and a pleasure to drive. Plus, the engine, 4.7 V8 twin turbo, is so sweet. As someone else said, it is a "wolf in sheeps clothing". It is smooth, pretty agile, comfortable, and gets 30mpg on the highway at the speed limit and above. The a/c cuts about 2mpg off, but 28mpg is still pretty darn good, and at 75mph and cool a/c blowing. It is fast stock.... but have the computer reprogrammed and it becomes a virtual rocket ship. A whole new car is beneath your right foot. Sport mode at 35mph, mash the throttle and the back wheels break loose. It becomes that "wolf", with sharp fangs. The tune raised it to right at 500hp, huge amounts of torque and raised the speed limiter to 187mph. I've had it to 150 and it was pulling like it was just getting started. And, at highway speeds it is like any stock E550 and still gets 20-30 mpg. I have 29k on the odo and never will sell it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Can't beat the quality
I've owned multiple BMW, Porsche and Mercedes. I bought my coupe with 24k on it. It has run flawlessly now with 72k. Tires needed to be replaced twice; they say if you own a quality high performance car you can expect this. I go with Michelin A/S 3+. I would do it again in a heartbeat.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the E-Class
Related Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner