Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great Car ! Mercedes E350 Coupe 4 Matic Sport dchuba , 06/06/2016 E350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) I have always thought the Mercedes Benz E class was a beautiful car. But I also like a more sporty option. And the Mercedes Benz E class Coupe was the perfect choice. It has stunning looks and sporty styling inside and out. And the luxury of this vehicle is top notch. And this is coming from a Bentley and GTR owner. Trust me this car is a joy to drive and handles great. With big wide tires it's sure to handle all the bends the road my through you way. As for the acceleration put it in sport mode and hold on because it's fast. And the luxury on this vehicle is fantastic. The harman kardon sound system, user friendly interface, navigation, beautiful leather bucket seats, beautifully designed steering wheel, glass top, and the list goes on and on. As for the reliability it's also very good and would be a great choice for a daily driver. And it will also turn heads daily. However the maintenance is believed to be high by some, but in reality is extremely reasonable. But if you are use to driving a honda and switch to Mercedes Benz, yes of course it will be more expensive. It's a better vehicle with better parts. And trust me if you get this vehicle you will love it. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value

Flying Carpet Jay , 04/21/2018 E550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) If you are looking for a fantastic used car with True guts but you don't want to get beaten up on long drives - The 2013 e 550 coupe is THE BEST - Everytime I strap in I know the real world feeling of what it must be like to be Iron Man... a very small turbo lag and bam - you are gone. Hold out till you find one truly pampered - mine had 18k miles and never saw rain or snow... so for 25 to 30k you can own a SUPER CAR and it ends up costing you less than any midsize loaded dog... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great car...so far jck4u , 04/16/2013 My E350 coupe is a great car. Build is excellent, fun to drive, gorgeous exterior and interior. Have had numerous compliments from other drivers and I always look forward to driving the Benz. Overall mileage almost 22 mpg plus all the electronic gadgets you could want.

Fast'r then U Emmette Graham , 03/22/2019 E550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) Absolutely, hands down, the best all around "sports" car I have owned, and I have owned Porsche's, Corvettes, Infiniti's, Mustangs, and others. Bought it the same day it rolled off the truck at the dealer. It was (still is) beautiful, sporty, smooth, comfortable, and a pleasure to drive. Plus, the engine, 4.7 V8 twin turbo, is so sweet. As someone else said, it is a "wolf in sheeps clothing". It is smooth, pretty agile, comfortable, and gets 30mpg on the highway at the speed limit and above. The a/c cuts about 2mpg off, but 28mpg is still pretty darn good, and at 75mph and cool a/c blowing. It is fast stock.... but have the computer reprogrammed and it becomes a virtual rocket ship. A whole new car is beneath your right foot. Sport mode at 35mph, mash the throttle and the back wheels break loose. It becomes that "wolf", with sharp fangs. The tune raised it to right at 500hp, huge amounts of torque and raised the speed limiter to 187mph. I've had it to 150 and it was pulling like it was just getting started. And, at highway speeds it is like any stock E550 and still gets 20-30 mpg. I have 29k on the odo and never will sell it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value