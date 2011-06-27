  1. Home
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

TERRIBLE BRAKES E550 Convertible

Dave, 03/10/2018
E550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
Every 6000-8000 mile it needs new brake rotors. $900 every time you have to replace them. I get 60k+ miles out of brakes on all of my others cars.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Amazing car - worth the time

Crt811, 03/10/2020
E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
A fun, yet practical vehicle! Take it up the coast for a trip. Plenty of trunk space to handle your Costco loads!! Drive in sports mode or economy mode!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
