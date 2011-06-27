Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
TERRIBLE BRAKES E550 Convertible
Dave, 03/10/2018
E550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful
Every 6000-8000 mile it needs new brake rotors. $900 every time you have to replace them. I get 60k+ miles out of brakes on all of my others cars.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing car - worth the time
Crt811, 03/10/2020
E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
A fun, yet practical vehicle! Take it up the coast for a trip. Plenty of trunk space to handle your Costco loads!! Drive in sports mode or economy mode!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the E-Class
Related Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner