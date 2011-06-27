Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

Finally got the car we have ALWAYS wanted...... milehighatlanta , 09/29/2015 E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Our first Mercedes was a 2008 R350 which we really like. It has lots more room on the inside than it looks and is really comfortable on long trips. Our second Mercedes was a 2012 C250. I opted for this because there was about a $35,000 difference in it and the E350 Cabriolet that we actually wanted. Well now that the prices on the 2012 E350 Cabriolets have depreciated we made the jump and obtained our third Mercedes. AND WE LOVE IT.... It is a GREAT car. It is EVERYTHING we hoped it would be and more. We are looking forward to enjoying this car for years to come...... UPDATE--- it is now March 29, 2016---- Summer 2016 is going to be GREAT with the E Cabriolet.... In the process of searching for a GL450 to replace our aging 2008 R350. UPDATE—-it is now March 29, 2018—-it is going to be another great summer with the E350 Cabriolet. Still a FANTASTIC automobile. We did get the 2014 GL450 we were looking for PLUS I traded the C in for a 2014 E350. Both are great additions to our family of MB’s..... UPDATE—- It is now September 29, 2018. We are still enjoying this great vehicle. Just routine maintenance with no surprises has made this car so reliable. We are actually considering upgrading to a 2018/19 Model. UPDATE- - We decided to upgrade to a 2019 E450 Cabriolet. We purchased it new and took the European Delivery. We flew to Stuttgart and picked it up in Sindelfingen. We then drove through Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Switzerland and back to Germany. It was a great trip and I highly recommend it. The 2019 is the perfect car. We enjoyed the 2012 a lot and they are also great cars..... “THE BEST OR NOTHING”...... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This Car still Rocks! ftmbowner , 12/29/2014 E550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful It does not get any better than this car. It turns heads, it rides like a dream and handles like it is on rails. It is a great fun car. All the fears about the cost of maintenance that scared me away from MB for years have been put to rest wth being able to purchase maintenance packages. HWY MPG is between 28-32 depending on how far you put your foot in it or how much traffic is on the road. City MPG is 23-25 which is the same as my Honda Accord.

Excellent value for a Drop-top Benz Rick DeBeer , 11/15/2015 E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 14 of 17 people found this review helpful Rear seat legroom tight for adults, but great for kids. Shoulder room in front is better than my 550SL. Otherwise this is one fantastic ride. Had ours four (4) years now, and only two small trim details needed dealer attention/repair. Went through front tires @ 25K miles, but rear tires ok to 35K.+ Replacing the P-zero's with Michelin tires for extended wear. I'm sure the original sticky Pirelli's were on there for performance and ride comfort. Lastly, NO Wind noise at 105 mph in west TX. Never had a convertible that was tomb quiet. Overall great value for the money, and sharp looking ride to boot. We got every option and only complaint is nav. system is hard to get used to for a tech. luddite, and methinks nav. sys. is better on my phone. Update: I decided to sell this car in Feb. 2017 and traded it for a Mercedes GLK350 which I needed to pull a trailer. No one would make or install a trailer hitch on the E350. We moved and pulled a trailer full of stuff from Texas to New Mexico and are now all settled in the new location. The problem is we don't need the GLK any longer and wish we had the E350 Convertible back. Well needless to say the new ones are just too expensive for a retiree. I still give the E350 ten stars on a five star scale. Great vehicle.

Best all around convertible Cheryl , 05/04/2018 E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Year after year, the Mercedes E Class is the benchmark for the best all around convertible. Great prestige, performance, reliability, comfort, and room for 4 Adults. I've also got a 25 year old E320 like Tom Cruise drove in The Firm, which is a car you can keep for a lifetime. You can spend less for much less car and much more money for greater performance and prestige, but this car has a balance, which makes it the best all around full size convertible for the price.