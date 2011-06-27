Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Nice Car conroebird , 06/23/2011 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Have had two Lexus ES350 and one RX350. All were nice, but the RX wasn't the good quality as expected, and was boring. My wife loved the RX, so it took some prodding to change. So far we have 900 mi on the MB E350 and it is much more fun to drive with good quality. Will likely miss the Lexus free maintenance, but this car seems worth it. Very quiet, great music system, nav, etc. The panorama sunroof sold my wife, but it uses a screen to keep out sunlight instead of a solid cover. So in Texas the screen allows some heat through. Keep that in mind. A/C is extremely cold though, so no worries. The Command interface works well for me. Transmission lever is cool but different. Report Abuse

Just Had To Get It! abacomike , 12/16/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Traded my 2010 E350 in for a 2011, in black. Couldn't resist the 2000 loyalty cash, 3 years free Mbrace services including stolen vehicle recovery assistance, plus 1.9 % financing for 66 months. This 2011 has the LED daytime running lights, and the vehicle is much quieter than my 2010 was. Ride is also smoother, at least it seems that way. No problems with the 2010, and no problems with the 2011. I felt that the shifting was a bit buffeting, but when I told the service manager, he said that would go away after a few days when the computer gets used to the way I drive. Well, he was right - unbelievable. Still the best car on the road for the money. Report Abuse

Gorgeous Ride and Car Mabel Pomme , 11/11/2016 E350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful My 2011 E350 has been a DREAM CAR. It rides so beautifully. Have never had one problem with it. For a couple years I drove to Palo Alto from North Bay and it was a white knuckle drive everyday. The Distronic Drive was always on track, and made the drive palatable. The lane Change/Blind Spot assistance is remarkable, and kept me out of several bad accidents. It literally pulled me out of a lane on several occasions, before i ran into the other car. It also kept me awake when driving home, late at night, because it monitors driving and can see that if there is drifting, shaking the wheel to wake the driver. The seats are sublime. Just absolutely LOVE this car. Aside from the amazing engineering of this car, it is absolutely gorgeous. I've got a white pearl, with almond MB-TEX interior. I frequently get compliments on it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Highly impressed after 12,000 miles evan_s , 06/09/2012 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I have owned the E350 sedan for a year and a half and alternate it between a 2009 S550 and a 2007 BMW 530i. I live in Costa Rica where the roads consist of endless pot holes and hap-hazard patches with undulating curves and steep inclines. The E350 has proven to be a very capable car and is the one I choose for the twisty mountain roads. It is not outright sporty, but extremely agile and confident on the curves and absorbs the rough surfaces without completely isolating the driver, no simple feat considering the coil suspension. The engine and transmission make short work of passing and climbing steep hills and the brakes don't exhibit fade on long downhill treks. Overall, highly impressed. Report Abuse