Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

HappyCamper P S , 06/05/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This car is a rock star to me, they got everything right, even the little details from the LED running lights to the engine growl. I had a S500 that pampered me, but this one is just flat out fun to get into and drive. I have had it almost 9 months and haven't had a thing wrong with it. I don't use the navigation much but when I do I can tell there is a bit of a learning curve. It is fun to have a car that generates second glances and let's you know you have more than enough power on the road. The 550 engine was well worth it. Report Abuse

Best Car We Have Ever Puchased Bob Salvatore , 09/27/2010 23 of 25 people found this review helpful My wife and I looked at BMW,Lexus, Audi, Jaguar and Cadillac. We test drove each car twice, on separate occasions. We recommend you doing this. It does talk a lot of time but if you are spending $50,000 plus, we think it is worth the effort. We consider the exterior design, the comfort of the ride, the interior design, the trunk capacity, and the interior noise level. The Mercedes E350 we test drove was our final choice and we are very happy we chose to purchase this vehicle. It is elegant, quiet and very responsive We thought the BMW was a nice car but the ride was not comfortable and the steering stiff. The Lexus was nice, but it did not have the luxury interior we wanted. Report Abuse

Esthetically pleasing Ed Wormuth , 04/30/2018 E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is the best looking car I’ve owned since my first which was an MGA. It is a driver’s car and a great road car. I’ve found it to be very reliable,but know that I am very pro preventive maintenance. I use the highest quality synthetic oil and change it regularly. I drive this car a lot and it has not let me down. It’s easily one the best cars I’ve ever owned and I’ve owned close to forty. It also receives compliments on its looks wherever I go. My opinion has not changed. It’s a great car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Merc <$60K cmac , 01/06/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The car is FAST. But it's also solid and stately as well. I really like how it handles and although the ergonomics took some time to get used to I am very happy with the layout of the interior. The seats are quite comfortable with the bolsters (comes with the appearance package) and the integration of the phone/ipod etc is quick and easy. The cupholders are perfect. The back seat has enough room for a short trip for people over 5'8" and a long trip for people under 5'8". I would say 6'0" is the limit in the back seat. The trunk is roomy for a coupe! The car looks really good in person (better than the pictures). Prepare to spend a lot for gas though, I am avg 15.9 MPG. Report Abuse