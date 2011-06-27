Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
HappyCamper
This car is a rock star to me, they got everything right, even the little details from the LED running lights to the engine growl. I had a S500 that pampered me, but this one is just flat out fun to get into and drive. I have had it almost 9 months and haven't had a thing wrong with it. I don't use the navigation much but when I do I can tell there is a bit of a learning curve. It is fun to have a car that generates second glances and let's you know you have more than enough power on the road. The 550 engine was well worth it.
Best Car We Have Ever Puchased
My wife and I looked at BMW,Lexus, Audi, Jaguar and Cadillac. We test drove each car twice, on separate occasions. We recommend you doing this. It does talk a lot of time but if you are spending $50,000 plus, we think it is worth the effort. We consider the exterior design, the comfort of the ride, the interior design, the trunk capacity, and the interior noise level. The Mercedes E350 we test drove was our final choice and we are very happy we chose to purchase this vehicle. It is elegant, quiet and very responsive We thought the BMW was a nice car but the ride was not comfortable and the steering stiff. The Lexus was nice, but it did not have the luxury interior we wanted.
Esthetically pleasing
This is the best looking car I’ve owned since my first which was an MGA. It is a driver’s car and a great road car. I’ve found it to be very reliable,but know that I am very pro preventive maintenance. I use the highest quality synthetic oil and change it regularly. I drive this car a lot and it has not let me down. It’s easily one the best cars I’ve ever owned and I’ve owned close to forty. It also receives compliments on its looks wherever I go. My opinion has not changed. It’s a great car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Merc <$60K
The car is FAST. But it's also solid and stately as well. I really like how it handles and although the ergonomics took some time to get used to I am very happy with the layout of the interior. The seats are quite comfortable with the bolsters (comes with the appearance package) and the integration of the phone/ipod etc is quick and easy. The cupholders are perfect. The back seat has enough room for a short trip for people over 5'8" and a long trip for people under 5'8". I would say 6'0" is the limit in the back seat. The trunk is roomy for a coupe! The car looks really good in person (better than the pictures). Prepare to spend a lot for gas though, I am avg 15.9 MPG.
The best!
Best looking, best handling Mercedes I have owned. Hate to trade it in.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the E-Class
Related Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner