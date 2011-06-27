Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Mercedes E-350 2008 Accident forego , 10/07/2014 46 of 48 people found this review helpful Best Safe Highway Car I ever owned. Recently in terrible accident with semi truck on I-10 just outside of Phoenix, I believe the E-350 2008 not only save our lives but we all walked away without series injury. Looking to buy same model and year again. Great highway gas mileage with power. Report Abuse

Perfect Balance of Sports and Luxury Alex Siu , 12/04/2008 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I have had the car for a while now, and this car is really fun to drive.Lexus's cars are rediculously reliable but they're not sports cars, they dont have much passion in them. BMW are very sporty by nature, but the interior lacks luxury and the iDrive doesn't help. Audi's interior are first rate, but the performance lags behind most of its competitors. The E350 is accelerates smooth and swiftly, and the engine is also extremely responsive. It also incorporates everyday practicality. This interior is absolutely beautiful, Mercedes understands how to incorporate chrome to make the interior look modren and stylish while still retaining the classic Mercedes interior look. Its Just a great car! Report Abuse

Best Mercedes I've Owned! MB4U , 10/31/2010 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Hello, The First Mercedes I had was a Silver 1998 Mercedes Benz E-Class. I thought it was a very nice car. So, I went out and bought a Black 2002 Mercedes Benz S-Class. I was the first one at that dealer to have the 2002. It was a very nice car, but reliable-not. So I went back and forth between BMW X5 and 5 series and Lexus LS and GX. I had all of those. So in 2008 I bought the E- Class. It was amazing! The greatest Mercedes I've ever had. Now I am going out to buy my wife a ML or GL. Thanks MB Report Abuse

Drive all day! laselva , 04/19/2013 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I liked this car and purchased this car 5 years used with only 32,000 miles on it, 7 weeks & 3,600 miles later, I love this car! It's quiet, well mannered (sport package) looks great, and wants to run at 80mph all day long...in fact it did. I just drove from Orange County to Sonoma last weekend and it was perfect. Quiet, great range (27.2 mpg at 75-80 mph with the a/c on) comfortable and solid feeling! I can't believe you can get all this car for the price of a Toyota Camry. The 7 speed automatic handled the I-5 grapevine with ease (rarely needed to brake coming down, and kept the cruise control on uphill) Report Abuse