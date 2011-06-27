Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Mercedes E-350 2008 Accident
Best Safe Highway Car I ever owned. Recently in terrible accident with semi truck on I-10 just outside of Phoenix, I believe the E-350 2008 not only save our lives but we all walked away without series injury. Looking to buy same model and year again. Great highway gas mileage with power.
Perfect Balance of Sports and Luxury
I have had the car for a while now, and this car is really fun to drive.Lexus's cars are rediculously reliable but they're not sports cars, they dont have much passion in them. BMW are very sporty by nature, but the interior lacks luxury and the iDrive doesn't help. Audi's interior are first rate, but the performance lags behind most of its competitors. The E350 is accelerates smooth and swiftly, and the engine is also extremely responsive. It also incorporates everyday practicality. This interior is absolutely beautiful, Mercedes understands how to incorporate chrome to make the interior look modren and stylish while still retaining the classic Mercedes interior look. Its Just a great car!
Best Mercedes I've Owned!
Hello, The First Mercedes I had was a Silver 1998 Mercedes Benz E-Class. I thought it was a very nice car. So, I went out and bought a Black 2002 Mercedes Benz S-Class. I was the first one at that dealer to have the 2002. It was a very nice car, but reliable-not. So I went back and forth between BMW X5 and 5 series and Lexus LS and GX. I had all of those. So in 2008 I bought the E- Class. It was amazing! The greatest Mercedes I've ever had. Now I am going out to buy my wife a ML or GL. Thanks MB
Drive all day!
I liked this car and purchased this car 5 years used with only 32,000 miles on it, 7 weeks & 3,600 miles later, I love this car! It's quiet, well mannered (sport package) looks great, and wants to run at 80mph all day long...in fact it did. I just drove from Orange County to Sonoma last weekend and it was perfect. Quiet, great range (27.2 mpg at 75-80 mph with the a/c on) comfortable and solid feeling! I can't believe you can get all this car for the price of a Toyota Camry. The 7 speed automatic handled the I-5 grapevine with ease (rarely needed to brake coming down, and kept the cruise control on uphill)
Fantastic vehicle
Bought my E350 just a few months ago and have approximately 1100 miles on it. What more can I say about the car except fantastic. This is my first Mercedes and am nothing but impressed with the E350. The ride is very luxury like although it does have some sport mixed in too. Interior is comfortable with very supportive front seats and a rear seat that is acceptable for two people. The nav system (although an older design) is still easy to use and is functional. All switchgear is top rate and the wood trim looks expensive but not over done. Even though the seats are MB tex they still look like leather and feel great. Would purchase another Mercedes.
